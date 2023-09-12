James D. Watts Jr. Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow James D. Watts Jr. Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Downtown Tulsa Midweek Market, a pilot program of the Downtown Tulsa Partnership, will open for business Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Chapman Green, 600 S. Main St.

Hours for the market, which features fresh and prepared foods from local producers, goods from area artisans and live entertainment, are 4 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday's event is the first in a planned 10-week program, with vendors and entertainment acts changing each week. The pilot program will continue through Nov. 15.

The trio Swing West will be performing as part of Wednesday's inaugural market. Vendors will include American Heritage Beef Co., Big Grass Beef, Black Gold Honey, Cherry & Bark, Dale and Daughter, Heirloom Acre, Hilo de Amor, InMyHeals Spa House, Iron Knot Artisans & Dani Done Did It, Iscents Candles, Ohoyo Beads, Onifadeʼs Bakery, Osage Hills Honey Co., Osage Oasis & Well Rooted Plant Co., Owasso Sweets, MASA Food Truck, Momʼs Closet, Mood Bru, Msanii Art Co., NEFF Brewing, Red Feather Farms, Sourdough Tulsa, St. Elmoʼs Freeze-Dried Candy, Steminiʼs Gourmet Cookies Plus, Town Farm Microgreens and Zadithʼs Artistry.

Downtown Tulsa Partnership initiated this pilot market to increase access to fresh food and bringing more foot traffic to the central downtown neighborhood. Vendors were selected to provide unique offerings that complement downtownʼs existing business composition.

“Downtown Tulsa Partnership has continuously heard from residents, employees and visitors about the need and desire to purchase fresh and healthy food and produce in downtown Tulsa,” said Brian Kurtz, DTPʼs president and CEO. “We expect the Downtown Midweek Market to be heavily utilized by these groups and look forward to creating a destination that draws more visitors into our neighborhood on a weekly basis.”

Wednesday late afternoon was selected for the Midweek Market because it has the highest number of combined employee, resident and visitor foot-traffic to Chapman Green at more than 3,800 visits in 2022, according to DTP data. The timing of the market allows downtown employees, residents and visitors to shop the market before going home, as well as to enjoy local entertainment.

Should the pilot program prove successful, the Downtown Tulsa Partnership will launch a permanent market in spring 2024 to complement more programs and activity in Chapman Green.

“This effort also will tie into our long-range efforts of engaging stakeholders about improvements for Chapman Green, which has long been an underutilized public asset in the heart of downtown,” Kurtz said.

For market or booth sponsorship opportunities, visit downtowntulsa.com/market.