Mark Twain once wrote that he could understand why people would want to enjoy the company of cats for a short period of time, and that he has devised for himself the perfect way to do it.

Twain said that, when he wanted to enjoy "the society of cats" while on vacation, he would "rent cats by the month for the summer, and return them to their good homes at the end of it."

That is sort of the idea behind the concept of the cat cafe, a business where people can spend time interacting with — or being pointedly ignored by — any number of friendly felines for an hour or so.

Cat cafes originated in Taiwan in the late 1990s but really became a phenomenon in Japan, especially in heavily populated urban areas, where pet ownership is at best problematic.

Today, cat cafes can be found all over the world — with Oklahoma being a notable exception.

That is something Michaela and Adam Fitzpatrick set out to remedy earlier this year, when the couple opened Don't Stress Meowt, 1900 Linwood Blvd. in Oklahoma City.

And the response has been such that a second location, this time in Tulsa, is already in the works.

"We've only been open for about three months, and we've been booked pretty solidly from the start," Adam said. "It's to the point where people have to take what, in my opinion, is an uncomfortable amount of advance planning to visit us. But that doesn't seem to be a problem for a lot of people."

Don't Stress Meowt has anywhere from 15 to 25 cats in residence, who are able to roam freely between the Cat Lounge, where up to eight visitors at a time may share the cats' space for an hour, and a more private place to which the cats can escape when they've had enough of the human touch.

The Cat Lounge is outfitted with furniture designed for relaxing, as well as apparatuses useful for scratching, climbing and perching, toys to bat about, and vending machines that can dispense special treats to share with the pawed populace.

Cost for a one-hour stay amongst the various members of the Felidae family is $15. A portion of the proceeds from these fees is donated to local nonprofit organizations, such as Read to OKC, the literacy program of Oklahoma City Public Schools, and ReMerge, which helps women who have been through the justice system get re-established in society and with their families.

"We want this to be a platform to give back to the community and maybe make a difference in peoples' lives," Adam said.

Like many cat cafes in the United States, the cats at Don't Stress Meowt come from a rescue agency, Safe Haven Animal Rescue, an Oklahoma City nonprofit dedicated to finding homes for homeless and abandoned animals.

"So far, we've had about 60 cats come through the cafe," said Michaela Fitzpatrick. "And we've been able to help 43 cats find permanent homes."

While the Cat Lounge may be the obvious draw for ailurophiles, the Fitzpatricks wanted to make sure that the "cafe" aspect of Don't Stress Meowt cat cafe was treated with the same attention to detail.

"When we decided to do this, we went to a lot of cat cafes around the country, both to get ideas for what works and more importantly, for what doesn't work," Adam said. "In a lot of these places, maybe you can get a can of soda or a cup of coffee from a machine. We made the decision that this was going to be a full-service coffee shop as well, and I think we're on a par with the best coffee houses in town."

The coffee shop portion of Don't Stress Meowt, which also offers baked goods and sandwiches supplied by a local vegan restaurant, requires no reservations. Because of the glass wall that separates it from the Cat Lounge, coffee shop patrons can vicariously enjoy watching the cats going about their business in the lounge if they wish, or simply attend to the usual coffee shop activities of enjoying beverages and fiddling with electronic devices.

Adam Fitzpatrick said one aspect about Don't Stress Meowt that he is personally most pleased with is the fact that it doesn't... well... smell like a cat cafe.

"People think it's magic," he said, laughing. "But there's a lot of thought that went into it. My job is as a mechanical engineering manager for an architecture and engineering firm, and I'm responsible for building codes and HVAC design and indoor air quality. So much of what we did has been significantly over-engineered to avoid the smell problem. That's truly one of the things that sets us apart."

The Fitzpatricks said that, while they had no idea the business would prove to be as successful as it has, they had considered expanding to additional locations as they created their business model.

"We also knew that Tulsa was the other logical place for a business such as this," he said. "We spent a lot of time designing this business so that everything would be streamlined, to make it as easy as possible for our employees, and also to make it a business model we could easily replicate — so if we wanted to expand, it would almost a 'cut-paste-revise' situation."

The Fitzpatricks at present have no opening date for the future Tulsa location of Don't Stress Meowt, but they are hoping to find a location along the stretch of 11th Street that is also part of historic Route 66.

One place the couple found especially appealing is the 918 Coffee location, at 2446 E. 11th St. They happened upon it some weeks ago when scouting for potential locations, before the owners of the shop announced they were retiring.

"We talked with the owners, and they came down to Oklahoma City to see what we're doing here," Adam said. "They are great people, and they seemed interested in what we were doing as a good concept to go into that building. But it's still very early in the process, and it's very much their decision as to what they want to do with the building."

The idea of starting a cat cafe business began almost as a joke, the couple said.

"Before the pandemic, I came across an offer for round-trip airline tickets to Tokyo and went ahead and bought them and said, 'Hey, we're going to Japan,'" Adam said. "Michaela was really hesitant about it, so the way I convinced her to go was to tell her about Tokyo Disneyland, and then I said, 'Didn't you say there were cat cafes in Japan? That was how I got her onboard with the idea of the trip."

Prior to the trip, the couple visited the South Beach area of Miami, Florida, and happened to notice a sign advertising a cat cafe.

"We ended up talking with the owner, who mentioned that Oklahoma was something of a 'cat cafe desert,'" Adam said. "A short time later, we were having dinner with my mother, and this came up, and she said, 'Well, why don't you start one?' And she laughed, like it was just a joke. But I ended up just running with it, and within a week, we had a business plan.

"Once we put it out on social media, that we were going to do it, things just blew up, and we knew that it was something we had to do," he said.

That planned trip to Tokyo, however, never took place, as the COVID-19 pandemic put an end to such trips.

"But we're absolutely going to get to Tokyo," Adam said. "It's now more important than ever, because we have our own cat cafe now."

"And I still want to go to Tokyo's Disneyland," Michaela added, laughing. "That's just as important."

