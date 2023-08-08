James D. Watts Jr. Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow James D. Watts Jr. Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Like many small business owners, Carlos Lopez is happy to help support the communities that support him.

It's just that the usual methods of showing that support — such as serving on committees and other extra-curricular activities — are difficult to work into the already packed schedule of someone trying to run a couple of restaurants.

So Lopez made helping other local businesses a part of the concept of his newest restaurant, District Burger, which opened a few months ago in Broken Arrow's downtown Rose District, just across the street from Lopez's other restaurant, the Californian-Mexican restaurant Dos Bandidos.

"Broken Arrow has been great to me — the city government, the business community, the customers, everybody," Lopez said. "But when you're running between two restaurants all day, you don't have a lot of free time for much else. That's why I decided I would work with local ranchers and other area businesses for most of what District Burger will offer.

"I really wanted to source everything locally," he said. "But that gets problematic when you're talking about produce and things like that. And because we use only the breast of the chicken in our sandwiches, it's simpler to get those from a commercial supplier. So right now, what we source locally are what I call the Three Bs: beef, bread and beer."

The local beers on tap at District Burger come from Nook Brew Co. in Broken Arrow, with three varieties that change seasonally. The buns for the sandwiches are made by Pancho Anaya, the Tulsa-based bakery best known for its traditional Mexican pastries.

And much of the beef that goes into the burgers at District Burger comes from Orchard Road Farms in Colcord, which specializes in grass-fed beef, as well as free-range chickens and the eggs they produce. Lopez said he gets a custom grind of different cuts from Orchard Road for his burgers.

Two other area ranches provide the beef used in the specialty burgers. Big Grass Beef in Newkirk raises the grass-fed, grass-finished beef that is at the heart of the cleverly named Big Grass Burger.

"A lot of places have grass-fed cows, but they switch to using commercial feeds to finish," Lopez said. "Grass-finished beef is usually leaner, and it doesn't have the hormones or other chemicals that can be in some other types of beef."

Grand Cattle Company near Grand Lake, which raises Japanese black Wagyu cattle, supplies the Wagyu beef for the restaurant's Wagyu Burger. Most of the Wagyu beef one encounters on Tulsa-area menus — which is usually in such fine-dining places as The Hemingway, Basque, Lowood and the Summit Club — comes from Grand Cattle.

The menu for District Burger is compact: six appetizers, six burgers, two chicken sandwiches, two vegetarian options and two salads. Drinks include milkshakes, beer on tap or in bottles and cans, and a full bar with nine listed cocktails. Stoppered bottles of chilled water are brought to the table with the menus.

For a recent weeknight dinner, we started with an order of the fried pickles ($8) and continued with the Prime Burger ($13) and the Big Grass Burger ($18). Both burgers come with a side of fries seasoned with garlic and rosemary.

The pickles — basic wavy-cut hamburger dill slices — were coated in a light, nicely seasoned batter. They were good enough on their own, but came accompanied by a quintet of sauces in small plastic cups. We especially enjoyed the garlic aioli and the jalapeño ranch, which had the grassy flavor of its titular pepper with little heat, but the regular ranch, the Thousand Island dressing and the chipotle mayo were all appealing.

We were not asked if we wanted a particular cook on our burgers, so they came to us cooked close to medium-well. In the case of the Prime Burger, this wasn't a concern, as the burger uses two relatively thin patties, and the condiments of lettuce, a rich mayonnaise, American cheese and caramelized onions provided more than enough juiciness.

The Big Grass Burger is a single 8-oz. patty that more than eclipsed its bun. I broke off a piece of this overhang and ate it straight; even cooked to this temperature, the meat was tender, juicy and profoundly beefy, with a well-seared crust that contained just enough salt.

It comes topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and more of those caramelized onions, which are cooked in the beef tallow rendered from the burgers into an almost jammy consistency. I had asked for the addition of shoulder bacon on the burger (a $2.50 upcharge), which might have been gilding the lily. The house-made bacon is brined and not smoked, and was tasty enough I pulled most of it off the burger to enjoy on its own.

The fries, which have a slight coating to them, were crispy, and the rosemary and garlic flavor was subtle but definitely present.

Other choices include a fried chicken sandwich with Buffalo sauce, a grilled chicken sandwich with pesto and fresh mozzarella, and vegetarian sandwiches that use a black-bean patty augmented with Mexican flavors, and an Impossible Burger that includes toppings such as cucumbers for crunch and hummus to mimic the unctuousness of melted cheese.

During our interview and photo shoot, I was able to sample the Wagyu Burger ($20), which is dressed with cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, a jalapeño jelly and a truffle sauce. The combination of flavors was well-balanced, but the flavor of the meat wasn't as satisfying as that of the Big Grass Burger.

But there are those who would disagree. Lopez took a moment from our interview to greet a customer, who informed him that she had been "dreaming about that Wagyu burger" that she had sampled a few days before.

"She's been here several times," Lopez said. "I see a lot of customers who come here two, three times a week."

Lopez has next to the door a poster that features the ranchers from whom he gets his beef; Austin Blenden of Big Grass Beef was featured when we were there.

"There's a QR code so that people can learn more about these local businesses and order products from them directly if they want," Lopez said. "I'm wanting to work with more local ranchers, maybe have them create a burger for us that we could run as a special."

