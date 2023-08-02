James D. Watts Jr. Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow James D. Watts Jr. Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Dead Armadillo Brewing has released a special beer created in honor of the Sutton Avian Center's 25th anniversary Wild Brew beer and food festival, which will take place Aug. 26 at the Cox Business Center, 100 Civic Center.

The beer, called Sutton Summer Wheat, is a German-style wheat beer with 5.3 percent alcohol by volume, which is now available at the Dead Armadillo Brewing Taproom, 1004 E. Fourth St.

"We brewed beers for the last four years for them, different styles every year," said Tony Peck, founder and brewmaster for Dead Armadillo Brewing.

Wild Brew is a fundraiser for the Sutton Avian Center in Bartlesville. Sutton has been instrumental in rehabbing populations of endangered bird species, most notably bald eagles. To purchase tickets for the Wild Brew festival, go to wildbrew.org.