The old Subway shop on Cherry Street, which has stood abandoned since it was severely damaged in a fire in 2019, was recently leveled, leading to speculation that construction might soon begin on the Hatch Early Mood Food location, which has been rumored to be what will ultimately occupy that space.

Hatch Early Mood Food is one of the restaurants created by the Oklahoma City-based Provision Concepts, which also operates the Sidecar Barley & Wine Bar. Last year, the company opened both a Sidecar and a Hatch Early Mood Food in the top and ground floors, respectively, of the Village on Main, 161 S. Riverside Drive, in Jenks, as well as opening a Sidecar at the top level of the 1515 Lofts, 1515 E. 15th St.

Jeff Dixon, founder and CEO of Provision Concepts, said in an email, "We have been in discussions with the land owner of this site, but there have been no (letters of intent) or leases inked."

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.