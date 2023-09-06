Award-winning Tulsa chef Candace Conley, who has been proving "The Girl Can Cook" through her work as a private chef, restaurant owner and culinary instructor for close to 20 years, will close her brick-and-mortar cooking school by year's end.

Conley has been holding cooking classes and operating her catering business out of her The Girl Can Cook! Cooking Studio & Kitchen, which started out on Cherry Street before Conley moved to her current location at 315 S. Main St. in Broken Arrow's Rose District in 2014.

While the Broken Arrow location will close Dec. 31, Conley said she plans to shift a good portion of her cooking school business to the internet.

"It's something we started doing because of the COVID-19 shutdown, and we've just slowly been developing things," Conley said. "We were doing Facebook Live demonstrations and online cooking courses because people weren't able to get out."

"And even though the pandemic restrictions aren't in place anymore, there are people who are still reluctant to get out and about much," Conley said. "We started to realize that maybe we should focus our energies more toward our online presence, because that does seem to be the future of things."

Conley and her team began recording instructional, cooking class-type recipe videos in January 2022. She also established a subscription membership program for an online recipe collection, which currently has a library of more than 100 recipe videos available, with four to six new videos being added each month. She and her general manager, Natalia Banjac, also host a podcast titled "Not a Single Fork."

Conley said that, when she recently remodeled her home, she designed the kitchen so that she would be able to conduct small-scale cooking classes there. She plans to continue holding such classes, as well as doing boutique catering, while developing and refining more and more online content.

"Really, I see this as a natural progression," Conley said. "I started out with a couple of Brookside restaurants (Table Ten and Lava), and when those went out of business I started doing cooking demonstrations at Metro Appliances. That got to the point where I really needed a professional studio, which led to the place on Cherry Street, and finally Broken Arrow.

"So I have had to re-invent myself every so often, and this change is just the next re-invention," she said.

Conley said that, when she started holding cooking classes around 2007, Tulsa had several other businesses that offered similar services, such as The Stock Pot and Savory Chef. However, all those places have since closed, leaving The Girl Can Cook! as the only business in town that operates a professional kitchen studio to support cooking classes on a regular basis.

"We've had a great run here in the Rose District," Conley said. "Just about every class we have ends up with a waiting list of people wanting to participate. We have had people of all ages, and every imaginable skill level as cooks, in our classes.

"But one of the things about focusing more on the online aspect is that we can also reach beyond the Tulsa community, to have a national — even international — audience," she said.

Conley has taken part in two cooking programs on a national level, participating in the culinary competitions "Cooks vs. Cons" on Food Network in 2017, and "Rat in the Kitchen" on TBS in 2022.

One of the things she is planning as part of her new direction toward the virtual is to create a pilot episode for her own cooking show that she hopes to sell to a streaming service.

"One thing this show won't be is a competition show," Conley said. "Personally, I'm kind of tired of competition shows, and I'm wanting to bring something new to the market. Being on those two shows gave me a lot of insight into how these things are put together, and it's been the most fun to work on this particular project."