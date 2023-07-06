Tulsa's Cabin Boys Brewery will open its new Cabin Boys Brew Pub at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at 223 N. Main St., in the Tulsa Arts District.
The building formerly housed a similar establishment, Prairie Artisan Ales Brewpub, which closed in January 2021, due to the downturn in business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Cabin Boys Brewpub will feature the brewery's craft beers on 20 taps, along with draft cocktails, elevated pub grub, wines, ciders and non-alcoholic drink options.
Cabin Boys Brewery was founded by master brewer Austin McIlroy in 2017, with its primary facility at 1717 E. Seventh Street.