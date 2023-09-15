James D. Watts Jr. Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow James D. Watts Jr. Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Cabin Boys Brewery will debut a new beer inspired by Route 66 at a special event at 6 p.m. Saturday at Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.

The new brew is inspired by the neon lights and signs that have long been an iconic part of the "Mother Road," and is appropriately named the Mother Road Neon IPA.

The event will take place on the patio at Mother Road Market, with free samples of the new beer available to all those age 21 and older. Those younger than 21, or who do not consume alcohol, will be treated to free samples of Big Dipper Creamery's Madagascar Vanilla Bean ice cream.

Mother Road Market will also use the event to celebrate the food court's recently being named the No. 1 food hall in America by USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

“We can’t think of a more fitting way to celebrate being named Best Food Hall by USA Today 10Best Awards than by partnering with our neighbor down the road, Cabin Boys Brewery, to create a brand new style of IPA," said Brian Paschal, CEO of Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation. "Mother Road Market Neon IPA isn't simply for beer lovers, it's for anyone who loves Route 66 and supporting local businesses."

Additionally, The WEL Bar at Mother Road Market will be launching a brand new T-shirt that can be purchased at the Info Booth for $18. For more information: facebook.com/motherroadmarket.