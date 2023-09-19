The establishment that chef Nico Albert Williams opened last week is not the sort of place many people were expecting.

"A lot of people thought that I would be opening a restaurant," Albert Williams said. "But I had been working in that industry for quite a while, and I was really feeling disconnected from that world. The way a restaurant has to be run, with an eye always on your bottom line, the stress and pressure of all that — it just didn't have the appeal for me anymore."

Albert Williams has been the chef at several prestigious local restaurants, such as The Brasserie, Lucky's on Cherry Street, MixCo. and Duet, which she helped launch in 2018. Two years later, when the COVID-19 pandemic was in its early months and restaurants were either drastically altering operations or just closing down completely, Albert Williams found herself out of a job.

But the sudden change in employment meant that Albert Williams, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, was able to devote herself full-time to something she had been pursuing on the side for a number of years — the foods of America's Indigenous people, and how to bring traditional ingredients, cooking techniques, and native dishes into the modern world, and how to use food as a way of promoting healing and wellness within the native community.

Albert Williams founded Burning Cedar Indigenous Foods, a catering and food consulting company that specialized in traditional and modern native foods, in 2022. That company has evolved into Burning Cedar Sovereign Wellness, which had its official opening Thursday, Sept. 14, at 1162 E. 49th St.

"This is what I've working toward since I left Duet," Albert Williams said, as she sits in the facility's main room, underneath a neon sign that spells out the words "Gather Heal Grow," which is the Burning Cedar motto.

Albert Williams said that the name was chosen because cedar "is a medicine that unites us as Indigenous people. The name was initially inspired by a song my husband wrote with the line, 'I send this message to the Creator, bless this world, burning cedar.' We burn cedar when we pray with the belief that the smoke carries our prayers to Creator and our ancestors, and cleanses negative energy."

A self-taught chef, Albert Williams was born in Bakersfield, Calif., where her mother's family had moved years before from their native Oklahoma. It wasn't until her family returned to Oklahoma, when Albert Williams was in college, that she been to re-connect with her Cherokee heritage.

And, naturally for someone who has been in the restaurant business for much of her life, the most direct way to connect with the culture was through food.

"I was always doing this on the side of my 'day job' as a restaurant chef," Albert Williams said. "And something I noticed when I would do these catering jobs was that everyone wanted to learn more about the foods I was serving, especially people in the Native community.

"I knew I needed a catering kitchen, a place to store all the ingredients I was accumulating, and some place with a yard where I could plant some of the culinary and medicinal plants I use," she said. "I also realized that there really was no inter-tribal Native American community center in Tulsa. People from various tribes may get together for specific events, such as powwows, but there was no one, central place where everyone could come together."

That is what she envisions Burning Cedar Sovereign Wellness to be. She choose the location, just off of Peoria Avenue, because she wanted this to be very much an urban center.

"There is a huge Native population in this city, and I wanted to be able to show people that everything I'm doing can be done, and done sustainably, within the city limits," she said.

Albert Williams said there are plans for cooking workshops and other community events, such as storytelling sessions around a backyard campfire. And she will continue to operate her catering business, which offers such dishes as sweet potato blue corn tamales, sumac-crusted fish with a seasonal fruit salsa, roasted green chili pork pozole, and kanvchi, a porridge made from pecans and black walnuts, sweetened with maple syrup and fresh berries.

"We can do a whole spectrum of different foods," Albert Williams said. "But primarily what we offer is taking traditional Indigenous ingredients and using them in modern ways to create something new.

"And all the profits from the catering business will go into Burning Cedar Sovereign Wellness," she said.

For more information on Burning Cedar Sovereign Wellness: burningcedar.org.