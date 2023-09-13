James D. Watts Jr. Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow James D. Watts Jr. Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Red Door Grille, a new concept offering Cajun and Creole cuisine developed by the owners of Bros. Houligan, is projected to open Oct. 1 in the KingsPointe Village shopping center, 5964 S. Yale Ave.

"They've really been pushing on this, so it's possible they could open as early as Sept. 26," said Brian Trufitt, general manager of the Bros. Houligan at 4848 S. Yale Ave. "They've completely remade the interior, and it's a beautiful space. I'm actually a little jealous, because it's going to look so nice."

The new restaurant will occupy the space that most recently held Nacho Business, and prior to that was home to a cupcake bakery.

The Red Door Grille's focus on Louisiana-style cuisine is not out of character for Bros. Houligan owners Pat and Tim McMurchy. The brothers first came to Tulsa in 1984 to take over the Louisiane, which was one of Tulsa's more venerable fine dining restaurants and featured Creole and Cajun dishes such as gumbo and red snapper.

"They have a real affinity for Cajun food, and they're doing a lot of work perfecting their recipes," Trufitt said.

After three years with the Louisiane, the McMurchy brothers decided to open their own restaurant, which was the original Bros. Houligan at 2508 E. 15th St. A second location opened in 2006 at 9701 E. 61st St.; it closed in 2015, when the South Yale restaurant opened.

The original Bros. Houligan closed in January, when the owners accepted an offer from someone wanting to purchase the property.

Burning Cedar center opens

Chef Nico Albert Williams will host a free open house from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Burning Cedar Sovereign Wellness, 1162 E. 49th St., a new community wellness center.

The event will offer complimentary refreshments, and tours of the new facility, with live entertainment throughout the day.

An opening ceremony and Medicine Tree Dedication will be held at 10 a.m., with comments by Williams, the center's executive director. Other planned events include drumming and dancing beginning at noon, and a reception at 5 p.m. featuring music by Cherokee singer-songwriter Ken Pomeroy.

“Burning Cedar Wellness has been a dream of mine for some time,” Williams said, whose career has included working at such Tulsa restaurants as Duet and MixCo. “It is important, now more than ever, for our urban Native community to have a space of their own to gather. As a chef and a member of the Cherokee Nation, I believe in the value of maintaining our connection to our culture through food and community.”

Burning Cedar Sovereign Wellness is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to address socioeconomic disparities, health crises and cultural disconnection affecting the Tulsa Native community through ancestral food and wellness practices.

Chocolate and charcuterie

The Teal Brush, a craft workshop that helps people create their own DIY projects, is collaborating with two Tulsa food vendors for a special event.

"Charcuterie, Chocolate, Wine & DIY" will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at the Teal Brush, 8373 S. Memorial Drive.

Owners from the Sand Springs catering business Nibbles and Bits will guide participants through the process of assembling a charcuterie board, while Chocolate Nosh owner Natalie Adams will provide a pair of wines with specially crafted chocolate bonbons.

Cost for the event is $75, and tickets are limited. To reserve and more information: thetealbrush.com.

Opal-themed dinner at Dillon/Rose

The Dillon/Rose Studio, which creates custom jewelry that often incorporates precious and semi-precious stones, will host a unique dining event Oct. 13, centered on opals.

Aimee Hunter, chef-owner of Prism Cafe, will create a five-course meal in which each course will be inspired by a different characteristic of the opal, an iridescent, multi-colored stone that happens to be the October birthstone.

Master lapidarist Keith Cler will be on hand to showcase a collection of some of the rarest examples of opals, as well as supplying more information about these stones.

Tickets for the event, which begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 at the Dillon/Rose Studio, 1229 Charles Page Blvd., are $125 per person. To purchase and more information: dillonrose.net.

Long Shadows Wine Dinner

Basque, 114 N. Boston Ave., will pair wine selections from the acclaimed Washington winery Long Shadows with a five-course dinner prepared by chef Andrew Donovan for a wine dinner, 5 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The menu will begin with a scallop tartare served with pickled peach, Oregon dulse, plum vinegar and a sesame lavash, followed by servings of Iberian ham from pigs fed exclusively on acorns, accompanied by a fried quail egg, figs, marcona almonds and a griddled brioche.

Ravioli filled with braised beef short rib and foie gras will be topped with black trumpet mushrooms, Grana Padano cheese and cherry oil. The main course will be an elk osso buco "pot au feu," with red curry squash, boiler onions, baby potatoes, shaved dark chocolate and sourdough. Dessert will be a dark chocolate mousse with roasted fig, plum and sea salt.

Cost is $130 for dinner with the wine pairings, $80 for the meal alone, and reservations are required. 918-442-2996, basquetulsa.com.

Oktober FondueFest

The Melting Pot, 300 Riverwalk Terrace in Jenks, will help people get into the spirit of Oktoberfest a bit early, as it will be offering its Oktober FondueFest special Monday through Thursday beginning Sept. 25.

The centerpiece of the meal is a Bavarian Beer Cheese Fondue paired with premium dippers like grilled bratwurst, braised short rib, pretzels, and more, along with choice of salad and a Black Forest Chocolate Fondue for dessert.

Cost for the three-course meal is $44. Guests can augment their meal with libations that include a Black Forest Fashioned, a St-Germain Spritz cocktail and Sam Adams Octoberfest beer. meltingpot.com