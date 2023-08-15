New Concepts from McNellie's Group

Elliot Nelson has to pause for a moment to figure out just how many restaurants he’s opened in the last 19 years.

“I think it’s around 15 or 16,” Nelson said, during a conversation in the dining area of Jimmy’s Chophouse, the newest addition to The McNellie’s Group of which Nelson is the founder and CEO.

Of that number, most are still in operation, from Nelson’s first venture, McNellie’s Pub, which has expanded to three locations in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, to such diverse eateries as Dust Bowl Lanes and Lounge, which combines an old-fashioned bowling alley with elevated bar food; the Asian-fusion Yokozuna; Elgin Park, a sports bar celebrated for its innovative pizzas; and The Tavern, an upscale restaurant and bar in the Tulsa Arts District.

The opening of Jimmy’s Chophouse is the latest in a string of new restaurants under the McNellie’s banner, including Mr. Kim’s, a unique interpretation of the traditional Korean steakhouse; Howdy Burger, an homage to the sort of burger joints that once lined Route 66; Bar Serra, the first new restaurant to open in Utica Squre for nearly a decade; and Red Light Chicken, offering old-style family-oriented fried chicken dinners in a location that once housed Tulsa’s most notorious brothel.

And Nelson said there are three more concepts in the works will be opening in the coming months.

One that has already been announced in City Hall Steak & Cocktail, which is planned for a Spring 2024 opening in downtown Jenks.

“That one is going to be closer to the traditional steakhouse than Jimmy’s,” Nelson said. “Here we have a fairly broad variety of dishes, so City Hall will really focus on steaks.”

Another project in the works is Maple Ridge Grocery, which will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner in a space near the intersection of 18th Street and Cincinnati Avenue. Nelson said he hopes this restaurant will be open by March of 2024

The third project will be an Italian restaurant that will be part of the Santa Fe Square multi-use facility on Greenwood Avenue between First and Second Streets, which Nelson is a co-developer.

When asked if opening some 20 restaurants in 20 years, among other projects, is enough, Nelson gave a quiet laugh.

“Well, there are still voids in the Tulsa dining landscape that we can fill,” he said. “But at this, we have so many employees who have been with us for a long time, and who have real ownership in the company. All our restaurants are wholly owned subsidiaries, and this allows us to offer more chances for ownership for them.

“Our employees work so hard, and put so much into the successes we’ve had, and we want to provide as best we can the opportunity for them to retire comfortably,” Nelson said. “We’re just trying to be the best employer we can.”