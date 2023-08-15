It may be the newest addition to the McNellie’s Group string of Tulsa restaurants, but Jimmy’s Chophouse was created with one foot in this city’s culinary past.
“We took a lot of cues from my memories of dining out in Tulsa over the years,” said Elliot Nelson, founder and CEO of The McNellie’s Group. “I had a great aunt who loved Eddy’s Steakhouse — when she wanted to go some place to eat, that’s where we went. I remember going to Jamil’s with my dad, that whole culture of the Lebanese steak house that Tulsa has had for years.
“So there is a lot of nostalgia behind what we’re serving here,” Nelson said. “What we did was bring all these memories and ideas and let Ben (Alexander, the vice president of culinary operations for the McNellie’s Group) and his teams have some fun putting them into action.”
Jimmy’s Chophouse is, in Nelson’s estimation, either the 15th or 16th restaurant concept he’s opened since 2004, when he opened the James E. McNellie’s Public House in what was then a somewhat sketchy, mostly industrial area of the north side of downtown Tulsa.
The new restaurant is also the first time the company has attempted to create a high-end, traditional steak house.
“Because this is our first foray into the Brookside area, we did a lot of talking with the people who live and work here, asking them what they would like to see,” Nelson said. “We were considering all kinds of things, like an artisan pizza place, but one thing that a lot of people told us — and the one idea that appealed the most to our staff — was a good local steakhouse.
“And I also think it’s just the way things evolve over the years,” Nelson said. “I was 25 when I opened McNellie’s, which was almost 20 years ago. A lot of the members of our team have been with us for much of that time, and we’re at the point where we want to do more things like this — that have this level of service, this kind of atmosphere.”
That service at Jimmy’s Chophouse is provided by a phalanx of friendly servers in black slacks and white long-sleeved shirts, including Cindy, who was the person primarily attending to the needs of myself and a friend during a recent visit, although she was assisted by several colleagues ready to replenish drinks or whisk away empty plates.
And the atmosphere has the clubby, old-school charm that often comes to mind when the words “steak” and “house” are used in close proximity. The McNellie’s Group took over the building that had been the Brookside location for Señor Tequila, and completely gutted the interior.
John and Sherri Duvall of Duvall Atelier, who have worked on several McNellie’s projects, did the re-design, employing a mostly earth-toned palette. The most visually arresting element in the ceiling, with its large squares of geometrically arranged boards that create an old-world feel.
The dining room is made up mostly of booths, and even during a fairly full dinner service, the noise level was such that conversations did not require shouting or sign-language to participate.
One is presented with a relish tray upon being seated, which is how many of the Lebanese steakhouses in Tulsa would begin a meal. It includes carrot sticks, tiny cornichons, slices of banana peppers and radish, and bread sticks. What might appear as a scoop of hummus on the tray is actually an homage to the savory cheese dip that was a hallmark of the Italian Inn, a long-ago Tulsa restaurant. And it is delicious on everything, especially the slices of radish.
We had wanted to sample the Stuffed Mushrooms as one of our appetizers, but they were unavailable. Instead, we went with the Spicy Shrimp Cocktail ($18) and the Crab Cakes ($20).
One bite of the crab cakes erased any disappointment we might have had about the mushrooms. These were just about perfect: a crisp, deeply browned exterior containing lots of sweet, fresh crab meat, with hardly any trace of filler or binder. The herbed remoulade sauce accompanying the two cakes was tasty, but the flavor of the crab was good enough on its own.
The shrimp cocktail, which Nelson said was inspired by a version he had tried at St. Elmo’s Steak House in Indianapolis, was made up of eight poached shrimp tossed in a tomato-based sauce loaded with horseradish. It was not quite as spicy as we expected it to be, but the shrimp were properly cooked, and the sauce did leave a slight tingle on the taste buds.
For entrees, we went with the K.C. Strip ($52), and the Veal Chop Parmesan ($48). One welcome aspect of Jimmy’s Chophouse is that its steaks and chops all include a side starch: mashed, baked or French fried potatoes, or in the case of the veal, a side of spaghetti Pomodoro.
“It’s just a way of giving the customer more value at this price point,” Nelson said.
The veal was platter-filled piece of meat, still on the bone but pounded to about a quarter-inch thickness, and topped with melted mozzarella cheese and a touch of the pomodoro sauce. The veal was well cooked, if a tad tough along the thinner edge, and the combination of all the layers of flavors made for a memorable bite. The pasta in the side dish was perfectly al dente, although my friend thought the tomato sauce was a bit one-dimensional.
The strip, a 12-oz. portion, was ordered with a side of mashed potatoes, which were creamy and topped only with a sprinkling of chives. The steak was ordered medium, and came to the table a bit closer to medium rare, which was perfectly fine. It did have a bit more chew to it than I was expecting, but I would not deem it as “tough.” We asked for a side of the house steak sauce, which was bright and peppery with a pleasantly acidic kick.
We also were able to sample what chef Ben Alexander referred to “Oklahoma on a plate” — the 10-oz. Bacon-Wrapped Filet ($62). A thin strip of artisan bacon from Nuetske’s is wrapped around the filet — a cut praised for its tenderness if not so much it’s flavor — and the results are cooked at a very low temperature for four hours, then seared for service.
The rare filet had all the tenderness you could want, but the long cooking process had infused the smokiness of the bacon throughout the meat, adding a new richness and depth. It’s something worth a return trip.
As is what Nelson said is a signature appetizer, the Giant Meatball and Red Sauce ($15). “Giant” is not used lightly; it’s slightly larger than a regulation baseball, and crowned with dollops of whipped lemon ricotta cheese and set in a plate of tomato sauce.
“This is something I’ve started when I was at The Tavern,” Alexander said. “I keep coming back to it, trying to find ways to make it better.”
“It’s really amazing the amount of thought and work that goes into making a single meatball,” Nelson said. “There’s the size of it, the weight — this thing is a good 12 ounces — and how you cook it so that it cooks through and stays together and eats the way it does. It may seem simple, but it’s really complex.”
We had no room for dessert, but Jimmy’s offers a quintet of sweets, including a strawberry and a brownie sundae, a banana split, coconut cream pie and cheesecake with raspberry sauce.
Jimmy’s Chophouse in named for Nelson’s father, who for many years ran a popular auto dealership. The wall that leads to the restrooms in adorned with pictures of other celebrities named Jimmy, including Carter and Durante, Hendrix and Hoffa, Johnson and Johnson (the football coach and the NASCAR driver).
“We’re going to get a picture of my dad and put it behind the hostess station,” Nelson said. “He’s one of those people who knows everyone. I even had some cards printed up with the restaurant’s name on one side and on the other it says, ‘You’ve just met Jimmy. Good for one free cocktail.’ I gave them to my dad and told him to hand them out as he wished.”