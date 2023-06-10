Broken Arrow’s NATV is one of the restaurants featured in a new Hulu series, “Searching for Soul Food,” which is now available on the streaming service.

The show, which debuted June 2, follows Los Angeles-based celebrity chef Alisa Reynolds on an international quest to discover what soul food looks like around the world.

The show’s second episode focuses on Oklahoma, where Reynolds met with Native American chefs who are trying to reconnect with their heritage by restoring and reclaiming the foods of their nations’ and tribes’ past.

One of the stops Reynolds made for this episode was to NATV, the Broken Arrow restaurant of chef and owner Jacque Siegfried. Siegfried, a member of the Shawnee Nation, fuses her classical culinary training with ingredients sourced as much as possible from Indigenous producers, and techniques and traditions from a variety of native cultures.

NATV’s gourmet take on Indigenous foods earned it a four-star rating from the Tulsa World. It was also named one of the 10 best new restaurants of 2022.

NATV is located at 1611 S. Main St., in Broken Arrow.

The eight episodes of “Searching for Soul Food” include stops in Mississippi, the Appalachian mountains and Los Angeles, as well as Lima, Peru; Naples, Italy; Portland, Jamaica; and Cape Town, South Africa.

