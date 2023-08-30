James D. Watts Jr. Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow James D. Watts Jr. Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Nātv, the Broken Arrow restaurant where chef and owner Jacque Siegfried uses ingredients and techniques from Indigenous cuisines to craft her fine-dining dishes, was recently chosen by Southern Living magazine as one of its Best New Restaurants of 2023.

Nātv, located at 1611 S. Main St. in Broken Arrow, is the only Oklahoma restaurant featured in the article, which uses an extremely inclusive idea of "Southern restaurants," as it highlights eateries from Kansas City, Missouri, to Wilmington, Delaware, as well as Florida, Mississippi and Tennessee.

The Southern Living article states: "A descendant of the Shawnee Tribe and a member of the Cherokee Nation, veteran chef Jacque Siegfried learned how to cook from her father well before attending culinary school. Curious about her roots, she dug into Indigenous histories and recipes. In 2022, she opened a restaurant in Broken Arrow to bring 'Native American cuisine to the modern forefront.' Nātv serves as a partner to other Native-owned businesses, highlighting their produce and meats as often as possible. Blue corn tortillas are stuffed with shredded bison, and the gnocchi is prepared with pecan flour and sunchokes — new takes on Indigenous ingredients that have been true to the region for thousands of years."

Siegfried began her culinary training at Tulsa’s Nathan Hale High School and studied at Platt College. Her career has included working at such places as Montereau, Cedar Ridge Country Club, the Mayo Hotel and the Tulsa Club Hotel.

She began seriously to pursue the idea of Nātv during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown; the Tulsa World got its first taste of her food when Siegfried operated a food stall at the 2021 Tulsa State Fair.

Nātv earned a four-star review from the Tulsa World in 2022, and it made the list of the World's Best New Restaurants for 2022. Singled out for praise were such dishes as the pan-seared trout with wild onion chimichurri sauce; the bison poyha, a dish similar to meatloaf, but raised to a higher level; and the relish board, with a unique array of cured meats and pickled fruits.

“In everything we do,” Siegfried told the Tulsa World, “we’re just trying to show off the true, natural flavors of the food we serve.”

Earlier this year, Nātv was featured on a Hulu series titled "Searching for Soul Food," which featured Los Angeles-based celebrity chef Alisa Reynolds on an international quest to discover what soul food looks like around the world.

For more information on Nātv, including its current menu: natvba.com.

918 Food Festival Saturday in SoBo

The second annual 918 Food Festival will take place 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, in the South Boston neighborhood at 18th Street and Boston Avenue.

The festival will feature a number of local food vendors from food trucks to brick-and-mortar restaurants, activities that include a hot wing-eating challenge and a children's play area, and a full slate of live music performances by area artists.

Select food vendors will be offering signature dishes that can be sampled only by those who purchase The 918 Plate, which is a $25 charge.

Among the food vendors for this year's festival are Alpha Grill, Tunley BBQ, Stuff that Turkey, Mang Kitchen, Bobby Ray's Southern BBQ, 918 Munchies, Anything Doggs, Primo's Chicken, The Noodle Truck, The Red Tacos, MASA Food Truck, Calaveras Food Truck, Bondi Bowl, Frios Gourmet Pops, El Ranchero and Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Performers include Casii Stevens, Charlie Redd, Ausha LaCole, LT y Su Clave MX, A-Slade and the Vibe, Bobby Moffett Jr., Lincka and Ramal Brown.

For more information: 918foodfestival.com.

Fleming's Labor Day special

As part of Labor Day weekend, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 1976 Utica Square, will offer that most typical of holiday fare — the burger — for a limited-time special.

Three variations of Fleming's Signature Burger are available only at the restaurant's bar for a special price. Choices include the Prime Burger ($15), the California ($17), topped with avocado and bacon; the vegetarian Crispy Chickpea and Eggplant Burger ($14); and a Filet Mignon sandwich ($27), with caramelized onions, Gruyère cheese, fresh arugula and a smoked jalapeño aioli on toasted potato baguette. All sandwiches are accompanied by an order of fries.

For more information go to flemingssteakhouse.com

Marco's offers free pizza for a year

Marco’s Pizza is conducting a special sweepstakes for free pizza and more to encourage new diners to sample the company's wares at its most recent Tulsa area location, at 8103 S. Sheridan Road.

Every order placed at the new location will be entered in a sweepstakes, with prizes that include free pizza from Marco's for three months, six months or one year.

In addition, the new location is offering pizzas for half-price when ordered online restaurant for more details. Marco’s Pizza Tulsa is also offering certain pizzas at 50% off menu-price, when ordered online from the Hot Deals section of the online menu.

The offers will be available through Sept. 10.

For more information go to marcos.com.

