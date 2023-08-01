Bria's Italian Ice & Ice Cream, featuring fruit-flavored ices with all natural ingredients, is now open at 10106 S. Sheridan Road.
The locally owned shop features Italian ice, which differs from the American snow cone in that the ice is more finely ground, and the flavorings rely on natural fruit juices or pureés.
Available flavors will change depending upon the season. At a recent visit, the choices were mango, lemon, pineapple, peach, watermelon, pineapple & cherry and tropical, described as a mixture of orange and pineapple. Single scoops are $5 and if desired can be topped with a smaller scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Ice cream flavors also change, with this month's special flavor being "Barbie Peppermint." Root beer floats, cookies and brownies, and fruit juices are also available.
The shop has small dining area at the front, with the majority of the space given over to an indoor play space, which can be reserved for private events and parties.
Hours of operation are noon to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. 918-876-0552, briasice.com.