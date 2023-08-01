James D. Watts Jr. Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow James D. Watts Jr. Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Bria's Italian Ice & Ice Cream, featuring fruit-flavored ices with all natural ingredients, is now open at 10106 S. Sheridan Road.

The locally owned shop features Italian ice, which differs from the American snow cone in that the ice is more finely ground, and the flavorings rely on natural fruit juices or pureés.

Available flavors will change depending upon the season. At a recent visit, the choices were mango, lemon, pineapple, peach, watermelon, pineapple & cherry and tropical, described as a mixture of orange and pineapple. Single scoops are $5 and if desired can be topped with a smaller scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Ice cream flavors also change, with this month's special flavor being "Barbie Peppermint." Root beer floats, cookies and brownies, and fruit juices are also available.

The shop has small dining area at the front, with the majority of the space given over to an indoor play space, which can be reserved for private events and parties.

Hours of operation are noon to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. 918-876-0552, briasice.com.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.