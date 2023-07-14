Braum's will celebrate National Ice Cream Day will a special deal of single-dip and double-dip cones on Sunday, July 16, at all participating outlets.

A single-dip ice cream, or a small frozen yogurt, will be $1.39, while a double-dip cup or cone will be $1.89. In addition, Braum's will continue its special of two of its three-pint containers of ice cream for $7 through Sunday.

Braum’s four new fancy ice cream sundaes, which combine ice cream, toppings and cookies from Braum's bakery, are also available.

All of Braum’s ice cream and baked goods are made at the Braum Family Farm in Tuttle, Oklahoma, where the Braum’s Processing Plant, Bakery, Private Dairy Herd and Milking Operation are located.

Braum’s is one of the largest dairy operations of its kind globally, milking 800 cows every 32 minutes, and its A2 Fresh Milk is used to make the company’s signature ice creams and other dairy products.