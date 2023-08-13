James D. Watts Jr. Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow James D. Watts Jr. Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

August means several things in Oklahoma: first, that these long, hot summer days are finally going to come to an end, and youngsters are going to be heading back to school.

In such a time of transition, the Made in Oklahoma Coalition is offering a trio of recipes, all featuring high-quality local ingredients that will allow you to make the most of summer’s bounty, beat the heat while still satisfying one’s barbecue cravings and send the kids off with an easy, tasty and healthy snack.

The sweet corn season, for example, is about to end, and a simple pasta dish with sweet corn and locally raised mushrooms is the perfect light entree or side dish — especially when made using the Oklahoma City-produced pasta that celebrity chef Nick Stellino calls the “best in the world.”

While barbecue traditionally requires lots of heat and lots of time, there is a way to get pitmaster-worthy results without having to tend a bed of coals for hours at a time. And the classic flavor combination of sweet peanut butter and salty pretzels highlights a snack that can be prepared in hardly any time at all.

For more information of MIO Coalition partners, and where to purchase their products: miocoalition.com.

Pasta with Sweet Corn and Mushrooms





1 package Della Terra Campanelle Pasta

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 small bunch green onions, chopped using only whites

4 ears corn, shucked and kernels sliced off

2 cloves garlic, chopped finely

12 ounce sliced mixed J-M Mushrooms: Shiitake, Cremini and Button Mushrooms

4 tablespoons cold Hiland Unsalted Butter, cut into pats

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

2½ tablespoons Cheatwood’s Pure Raw Honey

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Scissortail Farms Basil Leaves, chopped for serving

1. Fully cook the Della Terra pasta according to directions on box. Drain pasta, and reserve in a large mixing bowl.

2. In a large heavy skillet, saute the onions, corn and garlic in the oil, allowing for even browning by slowly turning for about 4-5 minutes. Add this mixture to the pasta.

3. Saute the mushrooms in a little butter until golden brown. Return pasta mixture to the skillet, and heat adding the butter in small pats. Add cider vinegar and honey, stirring until combined. Season with salt and pepper to taste and garnish with chopped fresh basil.

Oven Baked Barbecue Brisket





1 beef brisket (5 to 8 pounds)

3 tablespoons Head Country All-Purpose Championship Seasoning

1 teaspoon liquid smoke

1 onion, sliced

1 bottle Head Country Bar-B-Q Sauce

1. Trim fat from brisket, leaving ¼-inch of fat to maintain moisture.

2. In a small bowl, combine seasoning and liquid smoke. Rub mixture over brisket.

3. Line a heavy-bottomed rimmed baking sheet with heavy-duty foil. Tightly wrap brisket in foil, then place on top of lined baking sheet. Bake in a 275-degree oven for 5 hours. Uncover, then pour 1 cup barbecue sauce over top. Bake, uncovered, 1 hour.

4. Let meat cool slightly, then slice thin and serve with remaining sauce.

Peanut Butter Pretzel Energy Bites





2 cups Trucker Treats Cinnamon Toast Pretzels

½ cup peanut butter

3 tablespoons Roark Acres Honey

½ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ cup dried raisins or cranberries

¼ cup mini chocolate chips

1. Crush pretzels by pulsing a few times in a food processor, or place in a plastic bag and crush into small bits with a rolling pin.

2. Stir peanut butter, honey and cinnamon together in a medium bowl. Add pretzels, dried fruits of choice and chocolate chips to peanut butter mixture, stirring gently to combine. Roll into 15 to 20 balls.

Note: This recipe can be easily doubled.

