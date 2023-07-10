Tulsa's Bama Pie Company has been supplying McDonald's with its pies since 1968, beginning with fondly remembered fried apple pie. This week, the two companies debuted their first new flavor in five years: Cookies and Crème.

The new pie is a vanilla crème pie topped with chocolate sandwich cookie pieces in a chocolate crust. Pies will officially go on sale between July 14 and July 21 at select locations across the United States.

However, as Tulsa is the home of Bama Pie, the Tulsa area McDonald’s were the first restaurants in the country to get the pies, which go on sale once individual restaurants deplete their current supply of the chain's current special dessert, the Strawberries and Crème Pie.

