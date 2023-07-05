918 Coffee, 2446 E. 11th St., permanently closed June 30. In a Facebook post, owner Morad El-Raheb announced he was retiring and the coffeehouse he and his wife, Annie, opened in 2013 would be closing.

"Ten years ago, we set out to invest in an area that we had a personal connection with, and to provide jobs for our fellow Tulsans," the post reads. "We are delighted to see the growth in the area. We've had a great run, but now it is time to retire and say goodbye to all the friends we have met on this journey. It's been our pleasure to serve you."

Students, chefs join for Odyssey de Culinaire

The 20th annual Odyssey de Culinaire, a unique event pairing students studying the hospitality industry with professional chefs to create a one-of-a-kind dinner, will take place this month in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

The event is a benefit for the Oklahoma ProStart Program, a workforce development program created by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation. The Oklahoma ProStart Program includes more than 1,100 students across 22 schools and career technology centers throughout the state.

The Tulsa event will take place beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 10, at River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway. The Oklahoma City version will be July 20 at the Skirvin Hilton Hotel in Oklahoma City.

Students from the Oklahoma ProStart students work with mentor chefs in each city to develop, and ultimately prepare and plate, dishes that will be part of a unique five-course meal, accompanied by a wine selection provided by Republic National Distributing Company.

Each of the chefs taking part this year has previously volunteered their talents to the Odyssey de Culinaire. The Tulsa-area chefs who will be mentoring students this year are Bill Leib, Francis Tuttle Technology Center; Sam Bracken, Spark Hospitality; Sarah Leavell, BOK Center; Ben Alexander, McNellie’s Group; Tuck Curren, Biga; Joel Bein, The Meat & Cheese Show; and Miranda Kaiser, formerly of Laffa Medi-Eastern and Cosmo Cafe.

Student participants come from seven ProStart programs across Oklahoma. The student chefs this year are Ethan Gayton, Tulsa Technology Center; Park Gaines, Tulsa Technology Center; Brody Ritter, Indian Capital Technology Center; Ryan Taylor, Indian Capital Technology Center; Anne-Marie Reed, Northeast Tech-Pryor; Mark Selliman, Edmond North High School; Erick Jones, Metro Technology Center; Tarhae Taylor, Star Spencer High School; Elisabeth Clements, Great Plains Technology Center; and Esteban Martinez, Metro Technology Center. These students will collaborate with their mentor chef to gain culinary experience and create dazzling courses.

“It’s a treat to have returning chefs for the 20th anniversary,” said Roberta Helsley, Director of Workforce Development and Education of the Oklahoma Restaurant Association, which is a co-sponsor of the Odyssey de Culinaire.

“This is an invaluable experience for Oklahoma ProStart students, and it’s great exposure for the guests to witness and be a part of the beginning of so many young culinary careers," Helsley said.

Tickets are $175. To purchase and for more information: 405-942-8181, okrestaurants.com.

Boston Deli gets peachy

The Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St., will be celebrating its 32nd anniversary this month, and if its monthly Chef's Special is any indication, things appear to be just "peachy" with Ken Schafer and his crew.

The July Chef's Special features a blackening-spiced mahi mahi, served with an Arkansas peach salsa and grilled asparagus. This will be accompanied by a grilled peach and spring mix salad, with candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, pickled onions, heirloom grape tomatoes and a honey-poppyseed vinaigrette.

Dessert is a peach galette with thyme and honey served with vanilla ice cream.

Cost is $34 per person, and reservations are recommended. The Chef's Special is available 5-8 p.m. each Thursday in July. 918-492-4745, thebostondeli.com.

'Dine Out & Do Good'

Iron Gate, Tulsa's soup kitchen and food pantry, is collaborating with three local food venues for its "Dine Out & Do Good" event, in which each restaurant will be donating a portion of its sales for a given day to Iron Gate to help feed those in need.

Sisserou's, 107 N. Boulder Ave., will take part on Monday, July 10. Heirloom Rustic Ales, 2113 E. Admiral Blvd., will be donating a portion of proceeds on Saturday, July 15. Abuelo's, 10909 E. 71st St., will take part Tuesday, July 25.

You must mention Iron Gate at the time of payment to be part of the promotion.

Afternoon tea for Adah at the Abbey

Adah Robinson, the chief designer of Tulsa's iconic Boston Avenue United Methodist Church, would have celebrated her 141st birthday on July 13.

In honor of that anniversary, the Abbey Mausoleum at Rose Hill Cemetery, 4161 E. Admiral Place, will host an afternoon tea on Robinson's birthday in the place where she was laid to rest.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. and will include birthday cake and tea for all who attend. Self-guided tours of the Abbey, where many leading Tulsans are interred, and information on Robinson and her work will be available.

Cost is $20 per person, and pre-registration is requested. To reserve and for more information: call 918-835-4421 or email lolapalazzo35@gmail.com

Closing, opening

• The Eiffel Tower Grilled Cheese Co., 2018 S. Memorial Drive, closed May 27. The restaurant, a brick-and-mortar version of a popular food truck owned by Josh Caffey, opened in April 2022.

• Fajitas Grill, which has occupied a spot at 4518 S. Peoria Ave., has opened a second location at 6219 E. 61st St., in the Park Plaza Center. The site was formerly Rincon Mexican Grill.