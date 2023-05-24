Fixins Soul Kitchen, a concept owned by former basketball star Kevin Johnson, will open its third location in Tulsa with a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 31.

Johnson will attend the ceremony, which will be followed by a special dinner to honor survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre. After a series of private events, Fixins will open to the public June 6.

Fixins, located in the heart of the Greenwood District at 222 N. Greenwood Ave., is a full-service restaurant that celebrates the history and traditions of African American culture by offering authentic soul food and impeccable service in a hip, energetic atmosphere.

The menu will feature such family-inspired dishes as chicken and waffles, oxtails, shrimp & grits, deep-fried deviled eggs, peach cobbler, mac and cheese and more. Drinks include a variety of Kool-Aid flavors, sweet tea, cocktails such as “Adult Kool-Aid” and bourbons from Uncle Nearest, a distillery named for the first Black master distiller in the U.S.

The restaurant will seat a total of 250 (190 inside and 60 outside) and will employ 85 people.

Hours will be 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

New restaurant concept for state parks opens in Ardmore

The first of six new restaurants set to open in Oklahoma State Parks this month debuted May 17, when the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department held a grand opening ribbon-cutting event for the Lookout Kitchen at Lake Murray State Park in Ardmore.

A total of six Lookout Kitchens are scheduled to open at parks around the state, with five of those openings taking place before the Memorial Day weekend.

Restaurants at Robbers Cave State Park in Wilburton, Sequoyah State Park in Hulbert, Roman Nose State Park in in Watonga and Beavers Bend State Park in Broken Bow will be open by Memorial Day.

The Quartz Mountain State Park in Lone Wolf location will open in July after the conclusion of the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute Camp.

“We set an ambitious goal of having the state park restaurants open by Memorial Day weekend, and the Lookout Kitchen has exceeded all of our expectations every step of the way,” said Shelley Zumwalt, executive director of the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better partner to open restaurants in state parks,” Zumwalt said. “As Oklahomans and out-of-state visitors make plans for the best summer ever, the Lookout Kitchen will help attract more visitors to our state parks than ever before.”

The Lookout Kitchen is operated by La Ratatouille restaurant group, an Oklahoma-based company that has operated restaurants, bakeries, food trucks and catering services around the state. During the summer months, the restaurants will be open 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. The breakfast menu will be served until 10:30 a.m. each day.

“It’s an honor to be trusted to serve the state of Oklahoma, its residents and visitors at The Lookout Kitchen,” said J.P. Wilson, owner and operator of La Ratatouille restaurant group. “As guests take time to unplug from their daily routines and spend time outdoors at Oklahoma’s state parks, we’re certain that our restaurants will exceed expectations in both quality and service, and offer a welcoming atmosphere for families and friends to share a meal and connect with each other.”

The Lookout Kitchens replace the restaurant concept that was awarded in 2021 to Swadley’s, an Oklahoma City barbecue chain, for a series of Foggy Bottom Kitchens. The Swadley’s contract was canceled in 2022, amid allegations of fiscal mismanagement, which have led to lawsuits, countersuits and criminal investigations.

Wander Folk dinner at Juniper

Juniper, the farm-to-table restaurant in the Justin Thompson Restaurants group, will host a special dinner devoted to Oklahoma food and beverages.

The dinner, to be held 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, will feature a menu created by chef Jerod Price and sous chef Beka Ogle that uses all locally produced products, and which will be paired with the liquors and liqueurs from the Guthrie distillery Wander Folk.

The menu will begin with deviled duck eggs paired with Garden Club Spiced Citrus Vodka, followed by a summer salad of mixed and dandelion greens, heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, zucchini, pickled fennel fronds and a yogurt dressing, accompanied by a cocktail of Garden Club Gin, lemon, a rhubarb liqueur and honey syrup.

Coffee-rubbed pork, with a red-eye demi-glace gravy, black-eyed bean puree, pickled berries, and a cornbread croquette will have with it an Old Fashioned-style cocktail made with Same Old Moses Tawny Port Finished Bourbon, luxardo maraschino and Angostura orange bitters.

Dessert will be an apple-cinnamon griddle cake with smoked pecans, apples and caramel ice cream, accompanied by a Prairie Wolf Vodka & Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur.

Cost is $70 per person for dinner alone; drink pairings are an additional $30 per person. Reservations are required. To reserve: 918-794-1090.

Sing along at the White Lion

One hallmark of public houses throughout the British isles is that they are as much centers for music as they are for food and drink.

The White Lion Pub, 6927 S. Canton Ave., will host an Olde Time Sing-Along on Tuesday, May 30, beginning at 6:30 p.m. In addition, the pub will be serving its classic Fish & Chips dinner, along with a salad and dessert, for $22.95.

Reservations are necessary. To reserve: 918-491-6533.

Turkish Food and Art Festival

Raindrop Turkish House, 4444 W. Houston St., in Broken Arrow, will host its annual Turkish Food and Art Festival, 11 a.m to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 27.

The event will showcase the richness and diversity of Turkish cuisine, from grilled meats, flavorful vegetarian delights or delectable desserts, as well as featuring artists working in such media as calligraphy, water marbling, henna and more. Admission is free.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.