Chef Nico Albert Williams will host a free open house from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Burning Cedar Sovereign Wellness, 1162 E. 49th St., a new community wellness center.

The event will offer complimentary refreshments, and tours of the new facility, with live entertainment throughout the day.

An opening ceremony and Medicine Tree Dedication will be held at 10 a.m., with comments by Williams, the center's executive director. Other planned events include drumming and dancing beginning at noon, and a reception at 5 p.m. featuring music by Cherokee singer-songwriter Ken Pomeroy.

“Burning Cedar Wellness has been a dream of mine for some time,” Williams said, whose career has included working at such Tulsa restaurants as Duet and MixCo. “It is important, now more than ever, for our urban Native community to have a space of their own to gather. As a chef and a member of the Cherokee Nation, I believe in the value of maintaining our connection to our culture through food and community.”

Burning Cedar Sovereign Wellness is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to address socioeconomic disparities, health crises, and cultural disconnection affecting the Tulsa Native community through ancestral food and wellness practices.

