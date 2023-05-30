Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Summer is heating up with all the biggest events of the season.

We have rounded up the biggest festivals, concerts and more so you can save the date.

Hot tickets include the “Lion King” musical production, Saint Francis Tulsa Tough and the annual Bixby Green Corn and Juneteenth celebrations.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘Disney’s The Lion King’

June 1-17

Tulsa Performing Arts Center, 101 E. Third St.

Celebrity Attractions presents “Disney’s The Lion King,” winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical. This landmark musical event returns to Tulsa this summer.

Lady A

June 1

River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway

Country music group Lady A will bring its Request Line tour to The Cove with special guest David Barnes. The band has built a successful career off its rich harmonies and blending of genres and will play hits such as “Need You Now” and “Just a Kiss,” as well as audience requests.

The Guess Who

June 2

Skyline Event Center, 951 W. 36th St. North

Canadian rock band The Guess Who will perform its hits at the Skyline Event Center.

Bartlesville Sunfest

June 2-4

Sooner Park, 410 S. Madison Blvd., Bartlesville

Sunfest is an annual arts event that features music, art, food, crafts and activities.

Shania Twain

June 3

BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.

Shania Twain will perform as she continues her Queen of Me tour with special guest Breland. The country-pop icon’s career is experiencing a resurgence after her hits from the ‘90s gained traction on social media last year. She has released new music since then, including the single “Waking Up Dreaming.”

Trivium & Beartooth

June 4

Tulsa Theater, 105 Reconciliation Way

The metal bands are bringing their co-headlining tour to Tulsa Theater.

Brit Floyd: 50 Years of Dark Side

June 6

Tulsa Theater, 105 Reconciliation Way

Billed as “the world’s greatest Pink Floyd show,” this tribute comes to Tulsa Theater in June.

Billy Strings

June 7

BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.

Bluegrass artist Billy Strings will play a show at BOK Center. The Grammy winner is known for his style of blending bluegrass, heavy metal, psychedelic music and classic rock.

OKM Music Festival

June 8-12

Multiple locations in Bartlesville

This annual festival held each June in Bartlesville showcases musicians from a variety of genres. The festival is a week-long, multi-location event with professional orchestra musicians, concert artists and more, with special events just for kids. Musical artist Lee Greenwood will headline the concert at Woolaroc.

American Heritage Music Festival

June 8-10

Snider’s Camp and Har-Ber Village, Grove

Festivities will kick off at Snider’s Camp Thursday, June 8, with stage performances by Prairie Breeze String Band, the Rough Riders, I’m Not Lisa, Jana Jae & Friends and more.

Har-Ber Village is offering a reduced special festival admission fee of $5 for Friday and Saturday activities with demonstrations and exhibitions in addition to all the music.

Saint Francis Tulsa Tough

June 9-11

Blue Dome District; Tulsa Arts District; Riverside Drive

Saint Francis Tulsa Tough, which calls itself “a three-day party on wheels,” is a unique cycling festival experience. From professional cycling races to the free and family-friendly Townie Ride, there is something for everyone.

Tulsa Juneteenth Festival

June 15-17

700 N. Greenwood Ave.

The annual Juneteenth celebration honors the end of slavery in the U.S. There will be a 5K and fun run, block party, live music, wellness activities, art and more.

Tulsa Comic Book Swap

June 18

Glenpool Conference Center, 12205 S. Yukon Ave., Glenpool

It’s the father of all comic swaps. A free Father’s Day comic book swap event will take place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will exclusively feature comic vendors and artists. Food/snack trucks will be on site.

FOR MORE: Tulsa Comic Book Swap Facebook event page.

Muscogee Nation Festival

June 22-25

Claude Cox Omniplex, 555 Tank Farm Road, Okmulgee

This will be a weekend filled with activities celebrating the Muscogee people. The annual celebration includes cultural exhibitions, sports tournaments, concerts featuring local and national acts, arts and crafts, food, carnival rides, a parade, 5K and fun run, rodeo, scholarship pageant and more. All activities are free and open to the public.

Bixby Green Corn Festival

June 22-24

Charley Young Event Park, 50 W. Dawes Ave., Bixby

Bixby’s Green Corn Festival celebrates the area’s agricultural heritage with good old-fashioned family fun. The Green Corn parade is held Saturday morning and is followed by live music, food, games, craft booths, contests and more.

‘1964: The Tribute’

June 23 Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

The world’s most popular Beatles tribute show returns for its annual Tulsa concert, recreating the look and the sound of the Fab Four during the time when they were a touring band.

AAA Route 66 Road Fest

June 23-25 Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.

Celebrate Route 66 at this event with interactive history exhibits, hundreds of classic cars, family-friendly activities, vintage RVs and more. Tickets are buy one, get one free through April 30.

Tulsa Pride Celebration

June 23-25 Downtown Tulsa

Tulsa Pride celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and is hosted by Oklahomans for Equality. Events include the Rainbow Run, which benefits Tulsa Pride and Oklahomans for Equality. Other festival activities include a parade, live music, drag performers, food trucks, family-friendly picnic and more.

Kidsfest

June 24-25 Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve, 1925 Woolaroc Ranch Road, Bartlesville

This traditional event features arts and crafts, games, live music, inflatables and more. There is no extra charge for Kidsfest, as it is covered under the price of regular admission to the museum. Craft and food vendors are an additional cost.

Taste of Summer Ice Cream Festival

June 24 1500 S. Main St., Broken Arrow

This event, returning for the 21st year, is fun for the entire family. The festival will take place at Central Park on Main and features all-you-can-eat ice cream and novelties by Blue Bell Creameries, a “Get Active Zone” with sports activities for kids, food trucks, arts and crafts and more. New additions this year include “water wars,” more vendors and more cooling stations. Tickets are $5 before April 30, $7 May 1 through June 23 and $8 at the gate. Children 2 and under are free.

‘New Realms: Art Lab’

June 28-Sept. 17 Philbrook Museum of Art

In a new exhibit at Philbrook Museum of Art, visitors become worldbuilders. Engage with striking reality-bending works of art, then explore hands-on spaces where you can experiment, play, and create new realms of your own design.

Tyler Henry

June 29 River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway

Tyler Henry, “The Hollywood Medium,” brings his national live show tour to the Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort. During “An Evening of Hope and Healing,” Henry explains how he communicates with the other side, gives live audience readings and answers audience questions.

Jay Huckleberry Festival

June 29-July 1

Jay Community Center

Attendees can enjoy arts, crafts, food and more at the 56th annual festival.

Fleet Foxes

June 30

Cain’s Ballroom, 423 N. Main St.

Powerhouse indie folk band Fleet Foxes brings its Shore tour to Cain’s Ballroom. In 2020, Fleet Foxes’ “Shore” was released to critical acclaim.

