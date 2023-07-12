Tokyo, OK

The 15th Tokyo, OK event is under the umbrella of the Oklahoma Society for Culture Appreciation (OS4CA), a non-profit organization with a mission to:

1. Promote culture and the arts within the state through managed events, logistic support and financial grants.

2. Promote Oklahoma art and culture to communities outside the state.

3. Bring together divergent cultures and build community utilizing the arts and realization of

our own commonality as humans.

OS4CA is run by fans and volunteers like the ones who attend OS4CA events. More information about OS4CA is available at oklahomaculture.org.