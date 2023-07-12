Pop culture conventions and comic cons have, for decades, recruited actors, authors and artists to serve as guest attractions.
Popular new kids on the convention guest block: Voice actors.
Maybe you don’t see their faces, but you hear their voices in animated projects and video games. And fans enjoy meeting the people who lend voices to their favorite characters.
Voice actors will be primary guests at Tokyo, OK this week.
Formerly known as Tokyo in Tulsa, Tokyo, OK is billed as Oklahoma’s largest anime, Japanese and pop culture convention. Scheduled July 14-16, the 2023 con will take place in downtown Tulsa at multiple venues, including the Hyatt Regency, 17 West Hotel and Cox Business Convention Center. Shuttles have been arranged to transport fans back and forth to con locations.
Tickets can be purchased at oklahomaculture.org/tok. That’s also where you can find bios on the convention’s voice actor guests — Wendy Powell, Bryn Apprill, Emi Lo, Dani Chambers, Cole Feuchter, Kiba Walker and Spencer Liles.
“Story lines in anime can change lives,” Chelsea Gay, the Oklahoma Society for Culture Appreciation's human resource director, said. “As viewers, we often find pieces of ourselves in those characters. It can be really exciting to have the opportunity to meet the people who bring those characters to life; even more so when you learn that sometimes that one voice actor has brought multiple beloved characters to life.”
Voice actors are staking out a big piece of the turf on the national convention scene.
Fan Expo Dallas, held last month in downtown Dallas, is one of the region’s biggest pop culture conventions. The guest list for the show included 16 actors and 16 voice actors. The guest roster for Fan Expo Chicago next month includes 21 voice actors.
While there has long been an admiration for voice actors, including pioneers like Mel Blanc and June Foray, the embrace of voice actors on the convention circuit has become a sonic boom.
John Ebrite, who has been getting autographs and photographs from/with voice actors for 20 years, said voice actors have always been a big deal at anime cons, but the crossover to other cons "really started roughly 10 years ago, along with the boom of regular actors at cons — especially with the relative abundance of nerd cartoons."
In a 2018 story about voice actors, BBC reported that Tara Strong — a voice actor who attracts long lines of autograph seekers at pop culture cons — had accumulated more than 350,000 Twitter followers. Now that number is nearly half a million.
“It’s a pretty anonymous profession — or it used to be,” voice actor Rob Paulsen (“Animaniacs,” “Pinky and the Brain,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”) said in the story.
Among Oklahomans who made an impact in the voice acting world: Oklahoma City-born Danny Dark (alias Daniel Croskery), a Tulsa Central grad, voiced Supeman on the “Super Friends” Saturday morning cartoon series of the 1970s and 1980s. Clarence Nash of Watonga was the original voice of Donald Duck and voiced the Disney character for 51 years. Tulsa-born Jerry Nelson voiced "The Count," the numeral-obsessed vampire from "Sesame Street."
Meet-and-greets with voice actors will be among facets of Tokyo, OK, which will offer 300 hours of programming exploring Japanese anime, pop-culture, music and fashion. The Grand Hall of Cox Business Convention Center will be home to the event’s shopping bazaar and gaming center.
Asked about the appeal of meeting voice actors, Ebrite said this: "Because they’re what we associate with the character. That’s who we hear as whatever character. I’ve had the good fortune to meet several voice actors, and talking with them about characters can give you a new perspective on them. Ultimately, it’s like everything else at a con, though — it’s for some people, and not for others."
Tokyo, OK is expected to draw a crowd in excess of 5,000, according to a news release. Expect to see many attendees in costume since cosplay is an integral part of the con.
A homegrown success story, the first Tokyo in Tulsa was a one-day Halloween block party at a local store. From that sprang an idea to stage an anime convention. The con experienced organic growth and drew thousands of visitors annually to downtown Tulsa before temporarily moving to Broken Arrow.