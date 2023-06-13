The annual celebration known as Juneteenth gets its name from June 19, 1865, a date that marked the beginning of the end of chattel slavery in the United States.

That was the day Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to announce the Civil War had ended and the Emancipation Proclamation had been issued two years earlier.

People began to celebrate Juneteenth as early as 1866, although it wasn’t until 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law, that it was officially recognized as a national holiday.

Tulsa, on the other hand, hasn’t needed a presidential imprimatur to celebrate Juneteenth.

“There’s always been some sort of Juneteenth celebration here,” said Lauren Corbitt, executive director of Tulsa Juneteenth. “About nine years ago, this nonprofit organization was formed to take over the business of putting on a festival each year.”

The Tulsa Juneteenth Festival will be held June 15-17 in Tulsa’s Greenwood District, with most of the activities centered around the Main Stage area at 700 N. Greenwood Ave. Other events are scheduled to be held at the Greenwood Cultural Center, 322 N. Greenwood Ave.; the Guthrie Green, 111 E. Reconciliation Way; and the Hyatt Regency Hotel, 100 E. Second St.

This is Corbitt’s first year to oversee the festival, although she has been involved with Tulsa Juneteenth for the past seven years, working closely with her mother, Sherry Gamble Smith, who was president and chairman of Tulsa Juneteenth until her death last year.

And while the festival began primarily as a live music event, over the years Tulsa Juneteenth has expanded its scope, working to provide the north Tulsa community with resources and information that address personal, as well as community, needs.

“It’s not that we don’t want people to have a good time, because that’s the primary purpose of a celebration,” Corbitt said. “But at the same time, we want to offer those who come to the festival with a wide range of events and activities.”

One aspect of the Juneteenth festival that has grown increasingly popular over the years has been its focus on personal wellness. This includes everything from classes on such mind-and-body exercises as yoga and tai chi, as well as instructions in meditation and journaling.

“I know that we have some people who come to the festival primarily for these events, just as we have people who come to listen to the music and have a good time,” Corbitt said. “That was something my mother always stressed, was that this was an event for everyone.”

New for 2023

One of the new events scheduled for this year is a Juneteenth 5K run, as well as a one-mile “Fun Run,” both of which will begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17.

“We held a fun run last year, and the response to it was such that we decided to bump it up to a 5K race this year,” Corbitt said.

Another new event is the Black Wall Street Pitch Competition, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at the Greenwood Cultural Center. Modeled after the popular TV series “Shark Tank,” aspiring Black entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to pitch their innovative business ideas to a panel of business professionals.

“We did not limit what sort of business one could pitch, but one of the main criteria is that they can show how their business can have a positive impact on this community,” Corbitt said.

The winning pitch will receive a $10,000 cash prize, with second place earning $7,500 and third place taking home $5,000 to use toward their entrepreneurial dreams. The prize money is provided by Build in Tulsa.

This year’s Tulsa Juneteenth art exhibit will be titled “In the Air” and is curated by Natalie Lauren. Lauren first earned national attention as a recording artist, with her 2020 album “Handle with Care.” She has also developed as a visual artist; a piece she created for the 2022 Juneteenth art show, “Pink Dream,” was part of an exhibit titled “Note to Self” that was shown in London earlier this year.

The exhibit will be on display in the space at 10 N. Greenwood Ave., next to Lefty’s on Greenwood, which once housed the Greenwood Gallery.

Dinner and a show

Food trucks and vendors will be set up throughout the festival site, offering a wide range of dining choices. Youngsters can enjoy the Juneteenth Kids Zone, with live performances, interactive games, face painting and giveaways from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at B.S. Roberts Park, 914 N. Greenwood Ave.

On Friday and Saturday evenings, the focus will shift to the Tulsa Juneteenth Main Festival stage, where local, regional and national acts will be performed beginning at 5 p.m. each evening.

Corbitt said the lineups of all performers were still being finalized, but the headline acts are set.

Valarie Harding, the long-time lead vocalist of the Black Wall Street Band who went on to become a contestant on season 22 of the popular competition show “The Voice” will be the headline act Friday.

The Saturday headliner will be The Whispers, the legendary R&B vocal group responsible for such hits as “And the Beat Goes On,” “Rock Steady,” “It’s a Love Thing” and “A Song For Donny,” among their 46 Billboard-charting hits.

“Our goal with the festival has always been to honor our history, showcase the artistic talent that’s here, promote wellness and empower our community,” Corbitt said. “I think that’s something that sets Juneteenth apart from a lot of other festivals. We really provide people with so many different things that they can get involved in.”

