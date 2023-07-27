Local artist Lisa Regan’s “Quetzaltecoatl Reborn” installation was one of 75 to receive funding for Burning Man 2023.

Now Tulsans have a chance to interact with the piece before it travels over 1,500 miles to Nevada’s Black Rock Desert at the end of August.

Regan will be hosting the unveiling event at 9 p.m. August 5 at Edison Studios

, where she and co-artist Lelya Brashka have been creating the 30-feet by 10-feet sculpture.

Quetzaltecoatl is the Prehispanic creator god and remains culturally important in Mexico today. Regan and Brashka recreated the deity with a variety of materials including stained glass, leather, and Regan’s specialty: metal.

The event, which features various performances, interactive art pieces, fire dancers and more is not only to unveil “Quetzaltecoatl Reborn” but to celebrate Regan’s 60th birthday.

In a previous interview with Tulsa World Regan said she never expected to create another large-scale installation like “Quetzaltecoatl Reborn,” but is honored to be able to share her work with around 80,000 Burning Man attendees this year.

Those who cannot make it to Burning Man can buy tickets to see the installation August 5 at Edison Studios, located at 4040 W. Edison St. in Tulsa.

'Quetzaltecoatl Reborn' Unveiling Event Information The event will be held 9 p.m. Saturday, August 5 at Edison Studio, 4040 W. Edison St. . Tickets are available at eventbrite.com The event will have performances from DJs, interactive art pieces, a silent auction, fire dancers, and a hookah yurt lounge. For more information contact Lregan@gardendeva.com