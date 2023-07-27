A miniature version of “Quetzalcoatl Reborn" is displayed outside of Lisa Regan’s former store, Garden Deva. The shop is selling two sizes of this metal design, and profits go toward Regan’s GoFundMe campaign.
Lydia Fletcher
Lisa Regan (left) and Leyla Brashka are seen at Burning Man last year. The artists were inspired to submit a collaborative metal sculpture design for 2023 after their experience last year.
Courtesy, Lisa Regan
One of the many pages in Lisa Regan and Leyla Brashka’s proposal to Burning Man to get “Quetzalcoatl Reborn” approved is shown. The rendering shows the initial design Regan and Brashka submitted in January.
Local artist Lisa Regan’s “Quetzalcoatl Reborn” installation was one of 75 to receive funding for Burning Man 2023.
Now Tulsans have a chance to interact with the piece before it travels over 1,500 miles to Nevada’s Black Rock Desert at the end of August.
Regan will be hosting the unveiling event at 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at Edison Studios, 4040 W. Edison St., where she and co-artist Lelya Brashka have been creating the 30-feet by 10-feet sculpture.
Quetzalcoatl is the Prehispanic creator god and remains culturally important in Mexico today. Regan and Brashka recreated the deity with a variety of materials including stained glass, leather and Regan’s specialty, metal.
The event, which features various performances, interactive art pieces, fire dancers and more, is not only to unveil “Quetzalcoatl Reborn” but to celebrate Regan’s 60th birthday.
In a previous interview with the Tulsa World, Regan said she never expected to create another large-scale installation like “Quetzalcoatl Reborn” but is honored to be able to share her work with around 80,000 Burning Man attendees this year.
A miniature version of “Quetzalcoatl Reborn" is displayed outside of Lisa Regan’s former store, Garden Deva. The shop is selling two sizes of this metal design, and profits go toward Regan’s GoFundMe campaign.
