Lydia Fletcher Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow Lydia Fletcher Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Local artist Lisa Regan’s “Quetzalcoatl Reborn” installation was one of 75 to receive funding for Burning Man 2023.

Now Tulsans have a chance to interact with the piece before it travels over 1,500 miles to Nevada’s Black Rock Desert at the end of August.

Regan will be hosting the unveiling event at 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at Edison Studios, 4040 W. Edison St., where she and co-artist Lelya Brashka have been creating the 30-feet by 10-feet sculpture.

Quetzalcoatl is the Prehispanic creator god and remains culturally important in Mexico today. Regan and Brashka recreated the deity with a variety of materials including stained glass, leather and Regan’s specialty, metal.

The event, which features various performances, interactive art pieces, fire dancers and more, is not only to unveil “Quetzalcoatl Reborn” but to celebrate Regan’s 60th birthday.

In a previous interview with the Tulsa World, Regan said she never expected to create another large-scale installation like “Quetzalcoatl Reborn” but is honored to be able to share her work with around 80,000 Burning Man attendees this year.

'Quetzaltecoatl Reborn' Unveiling Event Information The event will be held 9 p.m. Saturday, August 5 at Edison Studio, 4040 W. Edison St. . Tickets are available at eventbrite.com The event will have performances from DJs, interactive art pieces, a silent auction, fire dancers, and a hookah yurt lounge. For more information contact Lregan@gardendeva.com