The 45th annual Tulsa Antique Advertising and Bottle Show is free and will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 22.

It will occur simultaneously with the Tulsa Flea Market in the SageNet Center at Expo Square.

A Mills Postage Stamp Vending Machine will be on display at the show as an example of coin-operated antique advertising. The vending machine dates to about 1915 and displays a U.S. flag theme, featuring bright red, white and blue colors along with stars in a blue field.

After inserting a nickel in the coin slot, the purchaser had a choice of two two-cent stamps or four one-cent stamps, leaving the vendor with a one cent profit on each transaction. Coin-operated vending and gaming machines became popular shortly after the turn of the 20th century, and they could be found in a variety of retail establishments.

The vending machine that will be on display looks new even though it was manufactured over 100 years ago. It has not been restored and has a story that ties it to Tulsa: Around 1915, a few of the machines were packed in straw by the manufacturer and shipped to Tulsa in wooden crates. Fortunately for today’s collectors, the purchaser never picked them up and they sat untouched in a Tulsa Post Office warehouse for decades. Rediscovered in the 1980s, the machines were taken to the Tulsa antique shop of Roy Baker, who purchased them all and sold them one at a time to collectors.

Tulsa hosts one of the largest antique advertising and bottle shows in the country. The show features dealers from more than a dozen states with authentic antique signs, bottles, jars, displays, tins, paper items, toys, coin-op machines and thousands of vintage pop bottles. Items come from old country stores, drug stores, barber shops, saloons, hardware stores, gas stations and auto shops.

In addition, the Painted Soda Bottle Collectors Association has selected Tulsa for a national show. The 2023 PSBCA national meeting will begin 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 21 at the Hampton Inn, 3418 S. 79th East Ave.

Collectors of painted-label (ACL) soda bottles made from the 1930s through the 1960s will gather at the association’s annual event. Presentations by national experts, a live auction, trading and food will be included. Admission is free for members and $10 for non-members. For more information, go to PSBCA.org.

