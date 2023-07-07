Braum’s An Affair of the Heart Market will return to Tulsa for its 28th year July 14-16.

This summer’s event at the SageNet Center at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St., will feature around 400 vendors from 15 states, with almost 50 of them making their debut, according to its website.

The craft show’s focus on unique, handmade items allows shoppers to cater their purchases whether buying for themselves or others, and support small businesses from around the country.

Here are a few of the vendors who will be there this year.

For the self-care guru: Unique & Natural

Nikki Raibon began Unique & Natural after finding a homemade bath salt remedy provided relief for her sister’s lifelong struggle with eczema. That was over 20 years ago, and Raibon has been creating vegan, natural bath products ever since. Until recently, Raibon worked in the defense industry and often jokes she “went from making bombs to bath bombs.”

Her bath bombs, which are handmade in Fort Worth, Texas, come in a variety of scents, such as lavender hibiscus, brown sugar shea and cranberry moscato. These alongside other customer favorites, like her cigar bar collection, which is inspired by her father’s love of cigars and Hennessey, will be featured at this year’s Braum’s AAOTH Market.

“I don’t really love the drive, but I love the people,” said Raibon over the phone. “When you’re a Black business owner, there can be some trepidation on what cities you go to and where you’ll find support.”

Raibon said not everyone understands the purpose of natural ingredients, but Oklahomans have embraced her the three times she’s attended the market in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

All of Raibon’s products are vegan certified, phthalate free and contain no added sulfites. They are also food-grade, kosher, and she offers many halal and fair-trade products, as well. They will be located at booths 119 and 120.

Go to uniqueandnatural.com for more information.

For the homebody: The Burning Daffodil

Ashleigh Ward began pouring handmade soy candles for herself after being unable to tolerate paraffin wax due to medical issues. This act of self-care bloomed into her business, The Burning Daffodil, which began in 2022 and is based out of her home in Bixby.

She and her friend Tara create 100% soy wax candles to sell across the state.

Ward’s husband is involved in both the Tulsa Shootout and Chili Bowl Nationals races, so Ward said she is excited to be able to attend an event at the Expo Center that features her work.

“I think being based out of Bixby and having such a large community with the racing community, I’ll be fortunate to get to see a lot of our friends and family in Tulsa,” said Ward over the phone. “So, I’m excited to see a lot of people we don’t get to see when we’re out of town in Oklahoma City.”

She recently attended the Braum’s AAOTH Market earlier this year in Oklahoma City, but the July 14-16 show will be her Tulsa debut.

She said she is bringing her “918” scented products, which Ward described as both warm and homey. She said she’s bringing best-sellers like Desert Flower and Orange Push-Pop, as well.

Ward created wax melts and room sprays for those who cannot tolerate smoke from candles, which are also available in her most popular scents.

The Burning Daffodil will be at booth 368.

Visit her facebook page at The Burning Daffodill for more information.

For the foodies: The Fudge and Snack People

Lorie Maxson had been making fudge for years, but after visiting a fudge shop in Texas in 2019, she and her husband, Jim, decided to open their own venture.

They opened The Fudge and Snack People in late 2019 and worked in various commercial kitchens across Tulsa and northeastern Oklahoma until purchasing their own in Claremore last August.

While this is the Maxsons’ first time at the Tulsa market, they recently attended the Oklahoma City event earlier this year.

“You build a relationship with the other vendors,” said Jim Maxson over the phone. “You might see them two times a year, three times a year during the different events that you do, and you build these relationships, and it’s almost like a family.”

Being able to travel to events is one of the Maxsons’ goals and one of the many reasons the couple doesn’t own a storefront.

The Maxsons said they mainly focus on making wholesale products, as well as keeping a steady supply of fudge and snacks at the stores they’re featured in across Oklahoma.

One of the stores they sell their products in is Okiespice & Trade Co. in Sand Springs. The store features a variety of spice blends, including a ghost pepper sea salt, which the Maxsons use in one of their most popular flavors: Ghost Pepper Salted Caramel.

“When we make a regular salted caramel, we take the melted caramel and then we fold that into the white chocolate fudge,” Jim said about the creation of their third best-selling flavor. “So, she decided to use the ghost pepper salt instead of the sea salt that we use for the caramel, and it has such a unique flavor. It has really really grown in popularity.”

Other popular fudge flavors include Peanut Butter Chocolate and regular chocolate, while more adventurous eaters may like flavors such as Jalapeño Chocolate, Watermelon or Vanilla Chai.

The Fudge and Snack People also offer a few sugar-free flavors, including White Chocolate, Regular Chocolate and a few varieties with each base.

The Fudge and Snack People can be found at Booth 12 in Section B.

Visit their website at plusfudge.com for more information.

For the travelers: The Curious Bison

Mikey Garrett began his woodworking business, The Curious Bison, in May 2021 after picking up the hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic. It began as a way to help provide customized products for his husband’s wedding photography clients but has now expanded into a booming business.

The couple works on their respective businesses out of their home in Bixby but dreams of having a storefront for The Curious Bison one day.

Most of Garrett’s work revolves around travel or highlighting Oklahoma. His best sellers include wall decor like the national parks travel map, Tulsa skyline glasses and their Oklahoma rainbow sign.

“We talked about how we want to be the representation we wish we saw when we were younger,” said Garrett over the phone about being an LGBTQ+ business. “Our little ‘y’all means all’ sign started as a Pride product last year, but we decided we didn’t want to just have it during Pride, but to represent all throughout the year.”

This year will be the Garretts’ second time at An Affair of the Heart, as the November 2022 Tulsa market was their debut.

Garrett said his work is partly customizable, such as adding signs to pre-made maps like the national parks or creating a map of a customer’s favorite locations.

“We want to sell those experiences and those gifts that really mean something to people,” Garrett said. “Whether it’s traveling to the parks or traveling to the baseball stadium or football stadiums, whatever it is, we really want to convey that in our products.”

The Curious Bison can be found at booths 123 and 124 at this summer’s market.

Visit their website thecuriousbison.com for more product information.

An Affair of the Heart Braum's An Affair of the Heart Market will be inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square, 4145 E 21st St. Friday, July 14: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, July 15: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, July 16: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets: $12 for anyone over 12. Unlimited re-entry is allowed over the three-day event. Buy online at aaoth.com or at the door.

<&rule>