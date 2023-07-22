JENKS — Every dog has his day, but sharks get a month at Oklahoma Aquarium and a week on the Discovery Channel.
July is “Sharklahoma” month at Oklahoma Aquarium, which is celebrating a 20th anniversary.
Discovery’s 35th Shark Week, a week-long celebration and investigation of shark habits and behaviors, will launch with prime-time programming Sunday, July 23. The 2023 Shark Week host is actor Jason Momoa, who will star in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” scheduled for Dec. 20 release.
Sharklahoma and Shark Week are happening because — plain and simple — people dig sharks.
“Sharks, they have that wow factor,” Hallie Moss, an education specialist at Oklahoma Aquarium, said.
“People are either really scared of them or they are so intrigued by them. I think that is just because they have the potential to be very dangerous, but, most of the time, they don’t want to hurt humans. They don’t want anything to do with humans. They have a very stable and familiar diet of other ocean animals that they will regularly prey on and then of course sometimes humans happen to accidentally get in that mix. But, for the most part, sharks are just amazing predators and amazing creatures to be respected and not necessarily feared.”
People are also reading…
Oklahoma Aquarium is home to the world’s largest collection of bull sharks, widely regarded as the most dangerous sharks in the world, according to information on okaquarium.org. That’s because bull sharks have the strongest bite force (close to 1,300 pounds of pressure per square inch in each bite) of any shark species, and they are responsible for a large proportion of shark bites each year.
Moss said bull sharks are responsible for about one-third of shark attacks on humans. Blame curiosity instead of a craving for people.
“They are predators. They have to eat. They have to hunt,” Moss said. “So sometimes those attacks are from curiosity. ‘Hey, can I eat you? Let’s see what this is.’ They don’t have appendages to feel what things are. They have to use their mouths.”
Inside those mouths: With approximately 50 rows of seven teeth, bull sharks can have up to 350 teeth. A shark loses several teeth when eating, but the lost teeth are replaced by a row of teeth that lies behind the “lost” row.
If you want a backstage pass to see shark teeth being put to use, Oklahoma Aquarium offers twice-a-week shark feed tours that permit guests to be escorted above the massive tank that houses 10 bull sharks and three nurse sharks.
Only twice a week?
If you guessed every day is a buffet for the sharks, you need to water down your expectations. Moss explained that, when it comes to feeding the sharks, the aquarium aims to mimic how they eat in the wild. Overfeeding sharks could lead to health issues, so they are fed only on Mondays and Thursdays. Salmon, mackerel and bonito are on the menu, and vitamins (in the form of paste, powder or tablets) ensure the tank’s inhabitants are getting the good stuff they need.
Moss said the sharks are good about taking their vitamins, but a sea turtle at the aquarium is “very sneaky and he can tell when his medication is in his food, so we have to hide it very well. Otherwise, he will shoot it out of his nostril.”
The shark feed tour, which must be booked 24 hours in advance, lasts about 45 minutes and includes a brief introductory talk and a visit to the food prep kitchen, where vittles are prepared for the aquarium’s approximately 10,000 creatures. A “menu” has been written above the entrance to the food prep kitchen.
Later, when aquarium workers toss food into the shark tank, it may look like they are doing so randomly, but that’s not the case.
“They are throwing certain pieces of fish to certain sharks,” Moss said. “They are able to tell them all apart based on how they look. They don’t have any tags or numbers to identify them. They just know them really well.”
Feedings are tracked and documented to make sure sharks are eating enough.
“That’s usually the first indicator that something might be wrong if they start eating weirdly or not eating as much as they normally do,” Moss said.
The aquarium’s sharks usually eat 1-3% of their body weight, according to Moss, who said the biggest shark in the tank weighs close to 400 pounds.
Among ways to identify the bull sharks and nurse sharks in the tank: Nurse sharks are lighter in color and hang out near the bottom. Bull sharks never stop moving, even when asleep.
“There is not a lot of understanding about how that happens,” Moss said. “There is still a lot to be uncovered and researched, but they are able to rest parts of their brain while they keep moving.”
Moss described sharks as amazing when answering an earlier question about why people seem to be fascinated by sharks. She said they earned the nickname “living fossil.”
“Over the past 400 million years, they have barely changed their body structure at all, pretty much keeping that same skeletal structure of the cartilaginous skeleton, except for their jaws and their teeth, which are calcified bone,” she said.
“That cartilaginous skeleton has allowed them to become such an amazing predator by allowing them to swim quickly because they are not pulling a bunch of weight and bones around, as well as being really flexible and agile when they are either chasing prey or escaping a predator. Because of that, they have been able to keep that spot as the apex predator of our ocean for the past couple of hundred million years, which is amazing in itself.”