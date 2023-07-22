Capacity: Six people or fewer. (Must be reserved at least 24 hours in advance.)

Cost: $20 per person (members) or $25 per person plus general admission (non-members).

Shark Week

Jason Momoa, an actor and conservationist, will host the 35th year of Shark Week, Discovery Channel’s week-long celebration and investigation of shark habits and behaviors.

Shark Week attracted more than 28 million viewers last year.

Discovery’s linear and streaming portfolio — including TBS, TNT, truTV, TLC, Food Network, HGTV, CNN, Travel Channel, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Animal Planet, Science Channel, ID and TCM — will air Shark Week-inspired content or cross-promote the event.

Shark Week 2023

Sunday, July 23

“Belly of the Beast: Feeding Frenzy” premieres 7 p.m. on Discovery

In a Shark Week first, researchers with cameras brave a great white shark feeding frenzy from inside a life-size whale decoy.

“Jaws vs. The Meg” premieres 8 p.m. on Discovery

The MEG, a massive shark measuring 50 feet and weighing 60 tons, was once feared as the most fearsome predator. New evidence suggests that its cousin, the great white shark, may have caused its extinction.

“Serial Killer: Red Sea Feeding Frenzy” premieres 9 p.m. on Discovery

Shark attack investigator Brandon McMillan and cinematographer Fo Zayed solve the mystery of what’s behind three recent deadly shark attacks off of the beaches of Egypt’s Red Sea.

“Shark Week: Off the Hook” premieres 10 p.m. on Discovery

Dive into the biggest thrills and most terrifying moments from 35 years of Shark Week.

Monday, July 24

“Great White Fight Club” premieres 7 p.m. on Discovery

A team of experts venture into the treacherous waters of New Zealand to provide groundbreaking evidence that female white sharks unequivocally dominate the ocean.

“Monsters of Bermuda Triangle” premieres 8 p.m. on Discovery

A healthy, 10-foot pregnant Porbeagle shark vanishes in the Bermuda Triangle.

“Alien Sharks: Strange New Worlds” premieres 9 p.m. on Discovery

The tip of South Africa is a hotspot for unusual sharks that exhibit bizarre behaviors and unusual, otherworldly appearances.

Encores run at 10 p.m. on Discovery

Tuesday, July 25

“Mako Mania: Battle for California” premieres 7 p.m. on Discovery

Off the coast of Los Angeles, a new population of super makos challenge great whites for their hunting territories.

“Raiders of the Lost Shark” premieres 8 p.m. on Discovery

Shark expert Matt Dicken and Shark Week legend Dickie Chivell embark on a quest to locate an elusive and colossal shark named Dutchess.

“Monster Hammerheads: Killer Instinct” premieres 9 p.m. on Discovery

Tristan Guttridge believes hammerhead sharks can reach monster sizes by hunting other species of sharks.

Encores run at 10 p.m. on Discovery

Wednesday, July 26

“Air Jaws: Final Frontier” premieres 7 p.m. on Discovery

Shark filmmakers hunt for “Air Jaws” in New Zealand’s hidden launch pad.

“Florida Shark: Blood in the Water” premieres 8 p.m. on Discovery

Paul de Gelder dives into the shark attack capital of the world to conduct experiments that will confirm what makes up these dangerous waters and determine methods to mitigate the risk.

“Cocaine Sharks” premieres 9 p.m. on Discovery

For decades, rumors of cocaine-fueled sharks have spread throughout the fishing community. Shark expert Tom Hird travels to the Florida Keys to investigate what happens when the sharks come in contact with the drug.

Encores run at 10 p.m. on Discovery

Thursday, July 27

“Jaws in the Shallows” premieres 7 p.m. on Discovery

Shark Week veteran Riley Elliott has traveled all over to study great whites, which are now terrorizing the beaches of New Zealand.

“Monster Mako: Fresh Blood” premieres 8 p.m. on Discovery

Twelve-foot-long monster mako sharks compete head-to-head with great whites for prey off the coast of California.

“Shark vs. Snake: Battle of the Bites” premieres 9 p.m. on Discovery

Tiger sharks are washing up dead on the beaches of Western Australia with no sign of attack. Forrest Galante has a theory that deadly sea snakes are turning these apex predators to prey.

Encores run at 10 p.m. on Discovery

Friday, July 28

“Tropic Jaws” premieres 7 p.m. on Discovery

When a 16-foot great white invades Indonesia’s warm coast of Bali, it sparks fears that they are adapting to hunt the tropical beaches where millions of people swim every day. Craig O’Connell and Madison Stewart are on a mission to find Tropic Jaws.

“Deadly Sharks of Paradise” premieres 8 p.m. on Discovery

Scientists in South America are studying the shark species thought to be responsible for a spike in deadly attacks since 1990.

“Haunting at Shark Tower” premieres 9 p.m. on Discovery

News of a harrowing shark encounter at North Carolina’s Frying Pan Tower sends underwater cinematographer Andy Casagrande and shark expert Kori Burkhardt on a dangerous quest to discover whether great white sharks are moving into the state’s waters.

Encores run at 10 p.m. on Discovery

Saturday, July 29

“Dawn of the Monster Mako” premieres 7 p.m. on Discovery

A 14-foot giant mako shark is spotted in the waters of Portugal’s Azores region. Underwater cinematographer Joe Romeiro and his marine biologist wife, Lauren, search the teeming depths.

“Mega Sharks of Dangerous Reef” premieres 8 p.m. on Discovery

The remote islands off the Eyre Peninsula in south Australia are believed to harbor some of the biggest white sharks on the planet.

Encores run at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Discovery