Independence Day festivities

6/30, Bixby Freedom Celebration

Bentley Park, 8505 E. 148th St.

The annual Bixby Freedom Celebration is a free, community-wide event held the Friday before July 4. There will be a variety of food vendors, and a patriotic program will incorporate a public swearing-in ceremony of new military recruits.

7/1, Claremore Fireworks Spectacular

Claremore Lake, East Blue Starr Drive

Claremore will host its annual fireworks display at Claremore Lake on Saturday, July 1. Music, concessions and more will be available leading up to the fireworks show. The popular kids fishing derby will be held the morning of July 4.

7/1, New Orleans Square Block Party

701 E. 101st St., Broken Arrow

The New Orleans Square Block Party, held at the New Orleans Square shopping center in Broken Arrow, is a family-friendly event will feature a car show, kids zone, live music, food trucks, merchandise vendors and a grand finale firework show. See the square's Facebook page for more information.

7/2, Fire on the Water

CrossTimbers Marina, 12301 CrossTimbers Marina Drive, Sperry

The sky over Skiatook Lake will light up with the annual Fire on the Water fireworks display. Boat owners can decorate their crafts with colorful lights and take part in the Boat Parade. crosstimbersmarina.com

7/3, Fourth on the Third

VanTrease PACE, TCC Southeast Campus, 10300 E. 81st St.

The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College presents its annual patriotic concert in an outdoor setting. signaturesymphony.org

7/4, Folds of Honor FreedomFest

River West Festival Park, 2100 S. Jackson Ave.; and Dream Keepers Park, 1875 S. Boulder Ave.

This event features live music, inflatables, family picnics and fireworks along the Arkansas River. Fireworks are shot from the 21st Street Bridge. freedomfesttulsa.com

7/4-7/5, Tulsa Drillers Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza

ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave.

The Tulsa Drillers take on the Wichita Wind Surge with massive fireworks displays planned. The games are at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, July 4-5.

7/4, Jenks Boomfest

300 Riverwalk Terrace, Jenks

This annual event at the Riverwalk offers a full day of family fun, including live music, food and more. The Oklahoma Aquarium will offer a front-row view to watch the show with paid admission. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged.

7/4, Red, White and BOOM

Owasso Golf and Athletic Club, 13604 E. 84th St. North, Owasso

Owasso’s annual Independence Day celebration, “Red, White and BOOM,” is typically visible city-wide, and the fireworks will be accompanied by patriotic music that will be broadcast on KYFM-100.1 FM. The pre-show is packed with food trucks, bounce houses and more at Redbud Festival Park.

7/4, Duck Creek Fireworks

Arrowhead Yacht Club & Marina, 32888 S. 4507 Road, Afton

The Duck Creek Fireworks show has been a Grand Lake tradition since 1946. A fly-over by the WWII War Birds and F-16s will provide even more excitement to this annual event. duckcreekfireworksok.com