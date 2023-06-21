Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell speaks at Mother Road Market during a news conference announcing the AAA Route 66 Road Fest in February. At right is Mary Beth Babcock, owner of Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios on 66, wearing a Route 66 shirt as she listens.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World file
Bob Blackburn, former director of the Oklahoma Historical Society, presents "The Revolutionary Turning Point in Oklahoma’s Modern Highway System" on Saturday, June 24.
Tulsa World file
Michael Wallis, journalist and historian, presents “In Conversation with Michael Wallis” on Sunday, June 25.
Tulsa World file
A truck drives under the pedestrian bridge leading to Cyrus Avery Centennial Plaza on May 16.
Tulsa is often considered the “Capital of Route 66” due to Tulsan Cyrus Avery’s hand in creating the federal highway system in 1926.
Route 66 starts in Chicago and winds through eight states, ultimately ending in Santa Monica, California. Oklahoma is home to over 400 miles of the Route, more than any other state. Tulsa is around the halfway point between these locations, making it a popular stop for drivers coming from either direction.
Route 66 was created in 1926 and decommissioned in 1985. With the centennial of Route 66’s creation approaching, car enthusiasts and history buffs alike are working to keep the stories of Route 66 alive and engage younger generations in its legacy.
AAA Oklahoma is hosting the second Route 66 Road Fest from June 23-25 in the SageNet Center at Expo Square located at 4145 E. 21st St.
The three-day event will include a classic car show with almost 200 entries, conversations with Route 66 historians and authors, and an interactive museum area called “The Journey.”
The 50,000-square-foot exhibit tells the story of Route 66 through the decades with buildouts of vintage diners, RV parks, gas stations and actors in each room to create a fully immersive experience.
Route 66 Road Fest Curator Wade Bray said he approached building “The Journey” with multiple generations in mind.
“When I started building the historical content, I thought of it as, ‘If I was going to walk through this with my mom and my kids, how would we engage that?’,” Bray said. “How would we provide things in each kind of area that would engage a multi-generational space?”
Bray said he wanted to make sure older generations had the opportunity to reminisce on their experiences and find creative ways to engage younger generations, especially those who don’t want to just read words on a wall.
“If you walk through it and you can’t get connected to something, I have failed,” said Bray.
Bray said he watched people’s reactions to last year’s exhibit and made changes accordingly. He said he noticed so many people sharing their Route 66 stories with others that he decided to add a recording booth for those who want to share their story publicly.
The festival isn’t just for people who have driven the route previously. The Road Fest will have a designated kids area with Route 66-themed art activities including Hot Wheels races, a Pinewood Derby and painting classes with Rosemary Daugherty of Moonlight Art Factory.
Daugherty said her art class will be themed around the Blue Whale roadside attraction in Catoosa.
“I picked the Blue Whale theme because it’s one of the most popular attractions on all of Route 66, and because he’s fun,” Daugherty said. “How can you be sad painting the Blue Whale when he’s always smiling?”
Although the activity is geared toward children, Daugherty said kids and adults are welcome, as art is for everyone.
Daugherty said she credits her career being saved to people’s love of Route 66. The COVID-19 pandemic forced her to change her business model from teaching others to paint to selling detailed paint-by-number kits.
These paint-by-number kits feature Tulsa icons such as the Golden Driller and Cain’s Ballroom, as well as classic Route 66 stops like the Oasis Motel and the Blue Whale.
“It’s not just a roadshow,” Daugherty said. “It’s building community around the Route 66 here and connection, and it’s an introduction to the Route for so many children.”
5 p.m.- 9 p.m. Friday, June 23; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, June 24; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, June 25
At SageNet Center at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.
Tickets: $20, children 12 & under free with paid adult
For more: exposquare.com
Speaker schedule
Saturday, June 24
11 a.m. Bob Blackburn, former director of the Oklahoma Historical Society, presents "The Revolutionary Turning Point in Oklahoma’s Modern Highway System.” Blackburn served as director of the Oklahoma Historical Society from 1999-2021. He led the effort to build the Oklahoma History Center, a 215,000-square-foot museum and research center.
1 p.m. Joe Sonderman, author and media personality, will present “Route 66: An Author’s Perspective.” Sonderman is a radio personality and traffic reporter in St. Louis. He has articles about Route 66 and has a collection of thousands of postcards and archival images that he says “capture a simpler time, when people were not in such a hurry.”
3 p.m. Candacy Taylor, documentarian, and Edward Threatt, Black historian, present “The Roots of Route 66,” moderated by Wade Bray, curator of AAA Route 66 Road Fest. Taylor is an award-winning author, photographer, art curator and cultural documentarian. She is the owner and operator of Taylor Made Culture, which produces multidisciplinary projects that enrich, challenge and inspire new ways to think about culture and identity. Taylor’s work has been featured in media outlets including The Atlantic, CBS Sunday Morning, The Economist, the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.
Threatt is the grandson of Allen Threatt Sr., who established the only known Black-owned service station on Route 66. Edward Threatt is committed to and passionate about commemorating the station for travelers to enjoy and reminisce about the important history of his grandfather’s establishment and all it did for the Black community.
5 p.m. Stephanie Stuckey, CEO of Stuckey’s Corporation, presents “Roadside Treasures & the Great American Road Trip with Stephanie Stuckey.” Stuckey is the current CEO of Stuckey’s Corporation. She emphasizes supporting the vision of “the great American road trip” within her work. Stuckey is also a former politician, having served in the Georgia House of Representatives from 1999-2013.
Sunday, June 25
1 p.m. Author Brennan Matthews presents “Miles to Go: An African Family in Search of America along Route 66.” Matthews will have a conversation with Ken Busby followed by a book signing. Matthews is the author of “Miles to Go: An African Family in Search of America along Route 66.” Matthews is the editor of ROUTE Magazine, a national American bi-monthly magazine that focuses on the fascinating human stories behind U.S. road travel, Route 66 and classic Americana.
3 p.m. Journalist and historian Michael Wallis presents “In Conversation with Michael Wallis.” Cultural czar Ken Busby interviews Sheriff from the movie "Cars." Wallis is an award-winning American journalist, historian, author and speaker. He has written 17 books, including "Route 66: The Mother Road." His work has also been featured in Time, Life, People, the New York Times and more. He was the voice of Sheriff, a 1949 Mercury 2-door police cruiser and the Carburetor County sheriff in "Cars."
