Speaker schedule

Saturday, June 24

11 a.m. Bob Blackburn, former director of the Oklahoma Historical Society, presents "The Revolutionary Turning Point in Oklahoma’s Modern Highway System.” Blackburn served as director of the Oklahoma Historical Society from 1999-2021. He led the effort to build the Oklahoma History Center, a 215,000-square-foot museum and research center.

1 p.m. Joe Sonderman, author and media personality, will present “Route 66: An Author’s Perspective.” Sonderman is a radio personality and traffic reporter in St. Louis. He has articles about Route 66 and has a collection of thousands of postcards and archival images that he says “capture a simpler time, when people were not in such a hurry.”

3 p.m. Candacy Taylor, documentarian, and Edward Threatt, Black historian, present “The Roots of Route 66,” moderated by Wade Bray, curator of AAA Route 66 Road Fest. Taylor is an award-winning author, photographer, art curator and cultural documentarian. She is the owner and operator of Taylor Made Culture, which produces multidisciplinary projects that enrich, challenge and inspire new ways to think about culture and identity. Taylor’s work has been featured in media outlets including The Atlantic, CBS Sunday Morning, The Economist, the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.

Threatt is the grandson of Allen Threatt Sr., who established the only known Black-owned service station on Route 66. Edward Threatt is committed to and passionate about commemorating the station for travelers to enjoy and reminisce about the important history of his grandfather’s establishment and all it did for the Black community.

5 p.m. Stephanie Stuckey, CEO of Stuckey’s Corporation, presents “Roadside Treasures & the Great American Road Trip with Stephanie Stuckey.” Stuckey is the current CEO of Stuckey’s Corporation. She emphasizes supporting the vision of “the great American road trip” within her work. Stuckey is also a former politician, having served in the Georgia House of Representatives from 1999-2013.

Sunday, June 25

1 p.m. Author Brennan Matthews presents “Miles to Go: An African Family in Search of America along Route 66.” Matthews will have a conversation with Ken Busby followed by a book signing. Matthews is the author of “Miles to Go: An African Family in Search of America along Route 66.” Matthews is the editor of ROUTE Magazine, a national American bi-monthly magazine that focuses on the fascinating human stories behind U.S. road travel, Route 66 and classic Americana.

3 p.m. Journalist and historian Michael Wallis presents “In Conversation with Michael Wallis.” Cultural czar Ken Busby interviews Sheriff from the movie "Cars." Wallis is an award-winning American journalist, historian, author and speaker. He has written 17 books, including "Route 66: The Mother Road." His work has also been featured in Time, Life, People, the New York Times and more. He was the voice of Sheriff, a 1949 Mercury 2-door police cruiser and the Carburetor County sheriff in "Cars."