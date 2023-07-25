Comedians from across the country are taking over stages throughout Tulsa’s Arts District July 27-29.
Blue Whale Comedy Festival is returning to showcase local and national talent during the three-day event, which features stand-up, sketch, improv and musical comedy.
“There’s something special and magic about live stand-up,” said Guthrie Green event manager and BCWF organizer Derek Combs. “You can get a gist of the comedian’s style if you watch Netflix or YouTube clips, but being in the room live, I feel like it’s parallel to watching sports live.”
Combs has been working for Guthrie Green since 2017 but became an organizer for BCWF in 2022, after it returned from a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“BWCF is known across the national comedy community,” said Combs about Oklahoma’s largest comedy festival. “We take pride in finding comedians sort of right before they hit their stride.”
Notable alumni from the festival, which started in 2014 include Eric Andre, Tig Notaro and Fortune Feimster, who performed at Osage Casino’s Skyline Event Center last month.
This year’s performers are Joe Pera, Sarah Sherman, Fahim Anwar, Tom Thakkar, KC Shornima, Rita Brent and Jordan Jensen. Venues for the event include Cain’s Ballroom, Lowdown, Chimera, Soundpony, The Hunt Club, Inner Circle Vodka Bar and Guthrie Green.
As of press time, the festival’s VIP tickets are sold out, but individual tickets are available online at bluewhalecomedyfestival.com and in person at Cain’s Ballroom.