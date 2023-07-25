Blue Whale Comedy Festival 2023 Headliners

Joe Pera is a standup comedian, writer and filmmaker from Buffalo, New York. Pera is best known for his Adult Swim series “Joe Pera Talks With You,” which The LA Times refers to as “TV’s quietest, most artful comedy.” He has performed his subdued standup on Conan, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and Comedy Central. Pera will be headlining Saturday, July 29, at Cain’s Ballroom.

Sarah Sherman, aka Sarah Squirm, is a featured player on "Saturday Night Live.” She co-stars with Adam Sandler in the upcoming Netflix film “You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!” Sherman was selected as a “New Face” at the 2021 Montreal Just For Laughs Comedy Festival and is known for her popular live show, "Helltrap Nightmare." Sherman will headline on Friday, July 28, at Cain’s Ballroom.

Fahim Anwar was listed as a "Most Promising Future Star" by The New York Times after the debut of his one-hour special “There’s No Business Like Show Business.” He's appeared on Conan, “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and performed at the prestigious Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal. His recent Film/TV credits include “Whiskey Tango Foxtrot”, “Neighbors,” “Drunk History,” “Carmichael Show” and “Superior Donuts.” Anwar will appear Saturday, July 29, at Cain’s Ballroom.

Rita Brent is an award-winning comedian, musician and military veteran. In 2013, she made a big leap from radio into standup comedy. Nine years later, she has appeared on Comedy Central, truTV, Epix TV, LOL Network, Circle TV, CNN and more. She tours as an opening act with her mentors, Rickey Smiley and Cedric the Entertainer. When she’s not on the road as a standup comedian, she’s an up-and-coming music performance artist. She recently released the hit song, “Do the Hoochie Daddy." Brent will perform Thursday, July 27, at LowDown.

KC Shornima is the newest "Weekend Update" writer on “Saturday Night Live.” She previously was a staff writer on Comedy Central’s “Tooning Out the News” and was selected as a Just For Laughs 2022 New Face in Montreal this past summer. Shornima has also performed alongside comedians Neal Brennan, Nate Bargatze and Dave Attell. Shornima will perform Saturday, July 29, at Cain’s side stage.

Tom Thakkar has performed on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," “This Week at the Comedy Cellar” and as the host of Comedy Central’s “Stand Up with Tom Thakkar.” He also hosts the podcast “Stand By Your Band." Thakkar will perform Friday, July 28, at Cain’s side stage.