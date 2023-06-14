With BOK Center as a backdrop, champion scooter and BMX athlete Ryan “R-Willy” Williams went airborne for Thursday stunts in downtown Tulsa.

Williams is a Nitro Circus performer. He and Nitro Circus teammate Andrew Hutchison hopped on bikes to jump a car — and do flips over the car — parked outside BOK Center.

They visited Tulsa on the eve of tickets going on sale for a Nitro Circus 20th anniversary tour stop in Tulsa. The BOK Center tour stop is Saturday, Oct. 14. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 16 at bokcenter.com.

A news release about the tour said an elite roster of top Nitro Circus riders will be led by Williams, freestyle motocross (FMX) star Jackson “Jacko” Strong, WCMX pioneer Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham and others.

Born and raised in Australia, Williams had dreams of becoming a fighter pilot or astronaut. A visit to a local skate park at age 8 piqued his interest in action sports.

Williams transitioned from rollerblades to BMX and then the thrills of freestyle BMX jumps and flips. “Then, in 2005, Williams found his calling when he began riding scooters,” said a Nitro Circus bio. “He soon was practicing for hours each day, perfecting his skills and raising the ceiling on what he could achieve.”

An online video of Williams’ scooter riding led to an invitation to join Nitro Circus.

Williams is a five-time Nitro World Games champion and a five-time X Games gold medalist.