Fab Lab Tulsa is celebrating the 11th Anniversary of Maker Faire Tulsa from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 in the Exchange Center at Expo Square.

The 2023 edition, free and open to the public, features a record number of exhibitors with 82 “makers” from high tech robotics to old world crafts, according to a news release.

Maker Faire Tulsa is an award-winning, family-friendly event celebrating technology, education, science, arts, crafts, engineering, food, sustainability and making of all kinds.

Whether as hobbyists or professionals, makers are creative, resourceful and curious, developing projects that demonstrate how they can interact with the world around them.

Maker Faire Tulsa is a community outreach program presented by Fab Lab Tulsa.

“For over a decade now we’ve been celebrating the growing maker movement by showcasing amazing people, projects and ideas,” said Nathan Pritchett, executive director of Fab Lab Tulsa, said in a news release.

“This year we’re excited to host the largest group of exhibitors with more than 80 booths.”

For more information about the event, including a full list of exhibitors and activity zone endeavors, visit tulsa.makerfaire.com.