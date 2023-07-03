Summer is in full swing, and we've compiled all the biggest events you need to know about for July.

Hot tickets and events include the Porter Peach Festival, Circle Cinema's Film Festival and 95th anniversary celebration and The Chicks' concert at the BOK Center.

Here’s what you need to know:

I Love the 90s Tour

July 6

River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway

Relive the '90s with some of the most iconic names in rap, hip hop and R&B. Vanilla Ice, Treach of Naughty by Nature, 2 Live Crew and C&C Music Factory will perform.

Rupaul’s Drag Race World Tour

July 8

Tulsa Theater, 105 Reconciliation Way

Queens from "RuPaul’s Drag Race" will come to "Werq the World" in the official world tour, hosted by Bianca Del Rio and Michelle Visage.

Woodyfest

July 12-16

Okemah

The 26th annual Woody Guthrie Folk Festival pays tribute to Woody Guthrie through songs, communion, scholarship, tradition, storytelling and songwriting.

The Woody Guthrie Coalition and the festival will welcome members of the Guthrie family, renowned singer-songwriters and returning performers for the celebration of the late folk singer’s life and legacy.

Circle Cinema's 95th anniversary

July 13-16

10 S. Lewis Ave.

Circle Cinema's 95th anniversary festivities include the 2023 Circle Cinema Film Festival and new additions to Circle Cinema’s Walk of Fame, which honors Oklahomans who have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry.

The festival will celebrate the best in Oklahoma film, with all selected titles made in Oklahoma or by Oklahomans.

Tickets are available online at CircleCinema.org/CCFF. A $50 all-access pass includes admission to all programs with priority seating (must arrive 15 minutes prior to showtime). Individual tickets are $11 for Circle Cinema members and $13 for non-members, unless noted.

Porter Peach Festival

July 13-15

Porter

The Porter Peach Festival celebrates 57 years. There will be live music, a parade, food trucks, arts and craft vendors, a culinary contest, tractor pulls and, of course, peaches.

FOR MORE: Porter Peach Festival Facebook page

Rush Fest at Kendall-Whittier

July 14-15

2224 E. Admiral Blvd

Rush Fest is an island-themed music festival that features performances by local and national reggae, R&B, pop, soul, hip hop, jazz, contemporary, gospel and indie artists.

Tokyo, OK

July 14-16

Cox Business Center, 100 Civic Center

Oklahoma’s largest anime, Japanese and pop culture festival descends on the Cox Business Convention Center in the Grand Hall this weekend.

An Affair of the Heart

July 14-16

Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.

Braum’s An Affair of the Heart is a three-day unique shopping experience at the SageNet Center at Expo Square. Shoppers can browse handmade goods, gourmet food, clothing, furniture and more.

FOR MORE: aaoth.com

Gary LeVox

July 14

River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway

Former Rascal Flatts frontman Gary LeVox is going solo. LeVox has released his first solo country single “Get Down Like That” and will continue making music while touring.

Loverboy

July 15

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, 777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa

The band who brought the world "Working for the Weekend" is coming to Hard Rock Live. Loverboy, one of the first bands to be featured on MTV, has sold more than 10 million albums.

Collective Soul

July 20

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, 777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa

Rock band Collective Soul will perform at Hard Rock Live. The band's self-titled 1995 album went triple-platinum, with hits including “Shine,” “December” and “The World I Know.”

Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma

July 21-23

Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.

The 15th annual Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma is the largest summertime home and garden show of its kind in northeast Oklahoma. With over 200 booths and approximately 150 exhibitors in the Exchange Center, this event is overflowing with products and ideas for your home, lawn and personal health. Safe rooms, beds, siding, windows, spas and outdoor living accessories are just some of the exhibitions at this show.

The Chicks

July 21

BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.

The 13-time Grammy Award-winning band — and the biggest U.S. female band of all time — will play the BOK Center as part of their world tour. Canadian folk band Wild Rivers will provide support.

Tulsa Powwow

July 22-23

Cox Business Center, 100 Civic Center

The 71st annual event will include arts and crafts, food and, of course, the dance contests.

Tulsa Antique Advertising & Bottle Show

July 22

Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.

Shop an array of antiques at the 45th annual Tulsa Antique Advertising & Bottle Show. Visit booths in the SageNet Center from dealers across the country, featuring advertising signs, bottles, jars, tin containers, toys and postcards. This antique festival will include more than 1,000 tables full of antiques, collectibles and more, making it the largest antique advertising and bottle show in the southwestern United States. Admission is free.

Air Supply

July 22

River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway

Soft rock stars Air Supply have been entertaining audiences for over 40 years. They will visit The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort in July.

Aquapalooza Grand Lake 2023

July 15

Willow Park Marina, Vinita

Billed as Grand Lake’s largest on-the-water concert and raft-up event, Aquapalooza is returning in 2023.

International Round-Up Club Cavalcade

July 17-23

Osage County Fairgrounds, 20 Skyline Drive, Pawhuska

The International Round-Up Club Cavalcade in Pawhuska is the world's largest amateur rodeo. Gather for rodeo competition, camping and dancing under the stars. This event keeps the spirit of the Old West alive by bringing together the best cowboys and cowgirls from nationwide amateur roping and riding clubs to compete for trophies and prize money.

Old Time Gathering and Music Festival

July 21-22

Har-Ber Village, 4404 W. 20th Road, Grove

The inaugural festival will feature music of many genres and demonstrations of print-making, weaving, blacksmithing and talks related to music. The festival will culminate with a Contra Dance organized by Glen Schmidt with caller Susan Downs and the Silver Dollar String Band.

FOR MORE: grandlakefestivals.com

Rock the Dock: Ambrosia and Friends

July 22

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, 777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa

"Yacht rock" band Ambrosia is heading to Tulsa as part of Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa's "Rock the Dock" showcase. Additional artists such as John Ford Coley, Maxine Nightingale, Al Stewart and the “Voice of Player” Peter Beckett also will be performing their Billboard top 40 hits from the '70s and '80s.

'The Book of Mormon'

July 26-27

Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

"The Book of Mormon," presented by Celebrity Attractions, comes to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center for two nights. The nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical is an outrageous comedy that follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word.

Blue Whale Comedy Festival

July 27-30

Multiple Arts District locations

The Blue Whale Comedy Festival is swimming back to the Tulsa Arts District this month. Get ready for four days of laughs at Oklahoma’s largest (and smallest) comedy festival.

Madonna

July 27

BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.

Madonna is scheduled to bring her Celebration Tour to Tulsa with a summer concert at the BOK Center. Special guest Bob the Drag Queen (Caldwell Tidicue) also will appear. However, the pop legend recently paused the kickoff of her world tour after being hospitalized with a bacterial infection. See the venue's website for the latest event information.

Heritage Fest

July 28-29

Downtown Miami

The Miami OK Route 66 Heritage Fest is back for its third year. The event features live music, a car and motorcycle show, a 5K run, food trucks and more.

FOR MORE: Miami-Oklahoma Route 66 Heritage Fest Facebook page

Paramore

July 29

BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.

Pop-punk band Paramore is bringing its nationwide tour to the BOK Center. The band will be performing songs from its new album, "This Is Why." Foals and the Linda Lindas will provide support.