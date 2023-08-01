Stacey Dickens Tulsa World Assistant Scene Editor Follow Stacey Dickens Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Summer might be winding down, but events are still in full swing around Tulsa. From rock concerts to a film festival, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Music fans can see local product Zach Bryan rock two arena shows or enjoy the free street parties held in conjunction with his concerts. Film aficionados can attend a festival screening Black films at OSU-Tulsa, and aviation enthusiasts can check out the annual Will Rogers and Wiley Post Fly-In in Oologah.

8/2, ‘Reservation Dogs’ watch party

Watch the season 3 premiere of the critically acclaimed FX on Hulu series “Reservation Dogs” at WOMPA, a creative space that also serves as an event venue. Vendors will be on hand starting at 6 p.m., and the show starts at sunset. All ages and free admission. Bring a lawn chair.

WHERE: 3306 Charles Page Blvd.

FOR MORE: Instagram: @yo.wompa

8/2-6, Greenwood Film Festival

The third annual Greenwood Film Festival returns with its mission of uplifting the next generation of filmmakers. The festival, held at the OSU-Tulsa campus, will screen 41 Black films from across the world. It will also lead classes and discussions about how cinema plays a major role in Black culture, the film industry and social justice. Admission is free for K-12 students and descendants of the 1921 Race Massacre.

WHERE: OSU-Tulsa, 700 N. Greenwood Ave.

FOR MORE: greenwoodfilm festival.com

8/3, HowlerCon

Part book launch and part mini con, this event is an official stop on Pierce Brown’s “Light Bringer” tour. A collaboration between Magic City Books and Lit Escalates, HowlerCon 2023 will feature a talk and signing, cosplay competition, music and a limited-edition beer by Cabin Boys Brewery.

WHERE: Cain’s Ballroom, 423 N. Main St.

8/4, John Fogerty

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Fogerty will perform at the Cove at River Spirit Casino. As the frontman of Creedence Clearwater Revival, the band had hits such as “Proud Mary,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Fortunate Son” and more.

WHERE: River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway

8/5, Shrek Rave

Perhaps no more needs to be said than what’s in the event description on the Cain’s Ballroom website: “It’s dumb. Just come have fun. Who cares. Cool is dead.” 18-up.

WHERE: Cain’s Ballroom, 423 N. Main St.

8/11-12, Zach Bryan

Zach Bryan, the surging country music artist from Oologah, will play two shows at BOK Center this month. Earlier this year, ticket lotteries were held on AXS to help ensure fans paid a reasonable price to attend his shows, and all tickets were claimed. Bryan has cited his frustration with sites such as Ticketmaster, even releasing a live album in December titled “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live at Red Rocks).” If you find tickets on a third-party site, buyer beware. Tickets are only able to be resold and purchased through the AXS Marketplace.

Whether you have your tickets for Bryan’s BOK shows in hand or not, there will be other events around the concerts, including free street parties both nights from 4-8 p.m. at Third Street and Denver Avenue. There will be live music, food trucks, beer and wine, a mechanical bull, yard games and more.

WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.

8/11, Treaty Oak Revival

West Texas-based Treaty Oak Revival brings its style that blends Red Dirt Country with influences of punk and Southern rock to Cain’s Ballroom. The band formed in 2019 and released its debut album, “No Vacancy,” in 2021.

WHERE: Cain’s Ballroom, 423 N. Main St.

8/11-12, Woodcarving and Arts Festival

This event presented by the Eastern Oklahoma Woodcarvers Association will feature woodcarving, wood turning, weaving, stained glass, blacksmithing, quilting and more.

WHERE: Central Park Community Center, 1500 S. Main St., Broken Arrow

8/12, Will Rogers & Wiley Post Fly-In

Watch more than 100 small aircraft fly in and land on the 2,000-foot grass airstrip on the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch, just east of Oologah and bordering Oologah Lake. Bring your own lawn chairs, talk to the pilots and see their planes up close. Food trucks and vendors will also be in attendance.

WHERE: Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch, 9501 E. 380 Road, Oologah

8/16, Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Alice Cooper

The University of Tulsa will host its first major concert in 33 years when rock groups Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard and Alice Cooper bring The World Tour to H.A. Chapman Stadium. The bands are fresh off a 2022 North American stadium tour that recorded 1.3 million tickets sold.

WHERE: H.A. Chapman Stadium, 3112 E. Eighth St.

8/16, Lorrie Morgan

Country music artist Lorrie Morgan brings her tour to Tulsa this month. Morgan’s hits include “A Picture of Me Without You,” “Five Minutes,” “What Part of No” and “I Didn’t Know My Own Strength.” According to her website, she is the first woman in her genre to begin her career with three consecutive platinum albums.

WHERE: Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock, 777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa

8/18-19, Gaither Homecoming

Bill and Gloria Gaither and friends return for this year’s Gaither Homecoming at Mabee Center. And they will have a special guest with them: actor Dennis Quaid, who is also a touring musician. Quaid will release his debut gospel recording, “Fallen, A Gospel Record for Sinners,” on the Gaither Gospel Series music label this fall.

WHERE: Mabee Center, 7777 S. Lewis Ave.

8/19, The Head and The Heart/Father John Misty

The Seattle-originated alternative rock acts combine for this dual-headliner show. Indie folk-rockers The Head and The Heart are best known for songs such as “Honeybee” and “All We Ever Knew.” Joshua Tillman, aka Father John Misty, is a former drummer for Fleet Foxes and is known for his satirical lyricism and eccentric performance style.

WHERE: Tulsa Theater, 105 W. Reconciliation Way

8/19, Aaron Watson

For over 20 years, Aaron Watson has traveled the land as an independent country music artist. The Texan has reached the top 10 of Billboard’s Country Album chart five times, including his 2015 set, “The Underdog,” which landed at No. 1. His newest album is “Unwanted Man,” of which 11 songs were written at home in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHERE: Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino, 951 W. 36th St. North

8/19, Clutch

Rock band Clutch brings its “No Stars Above” tour to Cain’s Ballroom this month. Formed in 1991, the band has released thirteen studio albums to date. Special guest for the show are Giovannie & The Hired Guns, and Mike Dillon and Punkadelick.

WHERE: Cain’s Ballroom, 423 N. Main St.

8/20, TOTEM as Monument and Archive

This workshop and lecture series is designed to engage and educate arts students and arts enthusiasts on Ed Galloway’s Totem Pole Park with the expectation of initiating long-term interest in the site. The program continues with a free talk by panelists Yatika Starr Fields, Osage/Cherokee/Creek painter and muralist; Ashanti Chaplin, cultural producer and multiform conceptual artist; and Graham Lee Brewer, national investigative reporter at NBC News covering Indigenous communities and president of the Native American Journalists Association. Pablo Barrera, Associate Curator at Oklahoma Contemporary, will be the moderator.

WHERE: The Center for Public Secrets, 573 S. Peoria Ave.

8/24, Arts & Drafts

Come and discover the joy of cross-stitching while sipping on your favorite draft beer or beverage of choice at Arts & Drafts. A needlecrafting expert will guide you through the process, providing tips and tricks to help you create your own bookmark. One beverage of choice (beer, wine, cider or non-alcoholic) and one kit are included with your ticket.

WHERE: Renaissance Brewing Co., 1147 S. Lewis Ave.

8/24, Granger Smith

After 24 years as an award-winning, platinum-selling singer-songwriter, Granger Smith is leaving music to pursue a future in ministry. The Like A River summer tour in 2023 will mark his last tour. Smith also recently released a book, also titled “Like A River.”

WHERE: Cain’s Ballroom, 423 N. Main St.

8/25, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Rocker Pat Benatar and her husband of 41 years and lead guitarist, Neil Giraldo, are bringing their tour to Tulsa. A four-time Grammy winner, Benatar is a classically trained mezzo-soprano. During the 1980s, she had two RIAA-certified multi-platinum albums and 19 Top 40 singles, including “Love Is a Battlefield,” “We Belong” and “Invincible.”

WHERE: River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway

8/26, Maker Faire Tulsa

Maker Faire is a gathering of people who enjoy learning and who love sharing what they can do. From engineers to artists to scientists to crafters, Maker Faire is a venue for these “makers” to show hobbies, experiments, projects. Featured makers and exhibits include Fab Lab Tulsa, Code Ninjas, Kyya Chocolate, SpyCon and more.

WHERE: Exchange Center at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.

8/26, Counting Crows

Alt-rock group Counting Crows brings its Banshee Season tour to the Cove at River Spirit for a late August show. The Grammy-nominated band had hits in the 1990s with “Mr. Jones,” “A Long December,” “Hanginaround” and a cover version of Joni Mitchell’s “Big Yellow Taxi.”

WHERE: River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.