Located on the shores of Grand Lake in Grove, Har-Ber Village Museum has invited guests down memory lane for the past 55 years.

With another “lake season” upon us, the old replica village is part of a new twist.

Grand Lake Festivals is staging three major music fests in 2023. Har-Ber Village is partnering with Grand Lake Festivals for the first two events — the American Heritage Music Festival June 8-10 and the Old-Time Gathering and Music Festival July 21-22. Fiddler Jana Jae, the former “Hee Haw” performer who is the face of the festivals, will wrap up the Grand Lake Festival events with the Jana Jae Fiddle Camp & Music Fest, scheduled Sept. 1-3.

What additional events are scheduled in the Grand Lake area this year? We’ll get to that in a bit, but, first, here’s a brief Har-Ber Village origin story:

Har-Ber Village owes its name to the first three letters in the name of Harvey Jones and the first three letters in the name of Bernice Jones.

Harvey was the founder of Jones Truck Lines in Arkansas. In 1918, he started a “freight line” between Springdale and Fayetteville with a Springfield wagon and one red mule and one black mule. By the time the 40th anniversary of Jones Truck Lines arrived in 1958, the company operated in eight states with 263 trucks and trailers, 298 semi-trailers and 44 automobiles, according to Tulsa World archives.

Harvey and Bernice purchased property overlooking Grand Lake in 1944. In addition to building a home there, they constructed a small brick church near the edge of the lake. Because they determined the church looked “lonesome,” they acquired a made-in-Italy, white marble statue of Christ to place in front of the church.

Said a past Tulsa Tribune story: “It was late one Sunday afternoon while Mr. and Mrs. Jones were strolling near the church admiring the statue of Christ and a beautiful sunset when Bernice Jones said, ‘You know, we ought to do something about that old hillside,’ pointing to their property. Her husband agreed.”

Harvey scoured Oklahoma and surrounding states for cabins, furnishings and antiques to construct an entire retro village on the property.

Har-Ber Village is open seasonally — the second Saturday in March through the first Saturday in November — but is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

American Heritage Music Festival

June 8-10

Snider’s Camp and Har-Ber Village, Grove

Festivities will kick off at Snider’s Camp Thursday, June 8, with stage performances by Prairie Breeze String Band, the Rough Riders, I’m Not Lisa, Jana Jae & Friends and others.

Har-Ber Village is offering a reduced special festival admission fee of $5 for Friday and Saturday activities with demonstrations and exhibitions in addition to all the music.

A news release said the village will be alive with music and live demonstrations all up and down Main Street. The final day of the festival will feature the Grand Lake National Fiddle Contest as fiddlers from around the country vie for cash prizes in their age categories and a grand champion prize of $1,000. Register for contests in advance online.

Toes in the Grand Festival

June 16

Wolf Creek Park, Grove

The festival includes a carnival, boat racing, food trucks, a beer garden, live music, a 2 Hip Chicks Road Show (100+ booths) and a historical semi truck show.

Grand Jam Music Fest

June 22-24

Grand Meridian RV Resort, Afton

Grand Meridian RV Resort’s sixth annual Grand Jam Music Fest is a three-night event with a lineup of local and regional music artists, including Lickitty Split, Slide Bayou, Uncrowned Kings, George Brothers, Risky Business, Megan Faulconer Band, Colton Kro and the Murder, Jake Marlin and the Restless and Travis Bond and the Rebel Souls. Food trucks and vendors will be on site.

Battlefield Golf Course Grand Opening

June 30

Shangri-La Resort

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell and Rep. John West will be keynote speakers at a 10 a.m. grand opening and dedication for the Battlefield Golf Course at Shangri-La Resort.

Grand Lake Fireworks Celebration

July 3

Disney

An event page on social media called this celebration “the most accessible on-the-water display in Oklahoma with people able to enjoy the show via boat from miles away.”

Information: 2023 Grand Lakes Fireworks Celebration in Disney! Facebook event page

Duck Creek Fireworks and Air Show

July 4

Cherokee Yacht Club and Marina, Afton

Billed as the largest fireworks show in the state, the Duck Creek Fireworks and Air Show will include (of course) fireworks, plus the War Birds will perform as part of a two-day air and aerobatic show.

Information: 2023 Duck Creek Fireworks & Air Show Facebook event page

Wolf Creek Nationals

July 8-9

Wolf Creek Park, Grove

The Wolf Creek Nationals drag boat races are returning.

Information: Wolf Creek Nationals! Facebook page

Aquapalooza Grand Lake 2023

July 15

Location TBA

Billed as Grand Lake’s largest on-the-water concert and raft-up event, Aquapalooza is returning in 2023.

Old Time Gathering and Music Festival

July 21-22

Har-Ber Village

The inaugural festival will feature music of many genres and demonstrations of print-making, weaving, blacksmithing and talks related to music. The festival will culminate with a Contra Dance organized by Glen Schmidt with caller Susan Downs and the Silver Dollar String Band.

GLOC Performance Boat Challenge

July 29

Location TBA

The GLOC Performance Boat Challenge returns with a Welcome Back Poker Run.

Information: GLOC Performance Boat Challenge Facebook page

Jana Jae Fiddle Camp & Music Fest

Sept. 1-3

Snider’s Camp and Foundation Freewill Baptist Church

Held annually on Labor Day weekend, the event will include food, live music, workshops and appearances by master fiddlers and instructors. A new partner, the Foundation Freewill Baptist Church north of Grove, will open its doors to the musicians. It’s not just a fiddle event. All acoustic instruments are welcome.

Grand Lake Pelican Festival

Oct. 5-8

Wolf Creek Park, Grove

The 40th annual festival features a carnival, parade, food trucks, a car show, live entertainment, animals and arts & crafts. The festival celebrates the fall migration of the American white pelicans to Grand Lake.

