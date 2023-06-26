Robert Merrifield has heard all the rumors.

Such as Utica Square, where Merrifield's restaurant the Polo Grill has been serving customers fine food and wine for 40 years, has been sold to Ascension St. John, the hospital across the street, and will soon be razed and turned into a hospital annex.

Or a physicians' building.

Or a parking lot.

"It's a bunch of hooey," Merrifield said, laughing. "I've been hearing those things for years.

"I think it all started — and this is really my speculation — because, at one time, people from the hospital met with Helmerich & Payne (the Tulsa company that owns, among other things, Utica Square) about rights to a parking garage next to the Helmerich & Payne building," Merrifield said. "Those conversations didn't go anywhere, but ever since then, rumors that the hospital has bought the center keep popping up."

If anything is certain in the world of retail sales and commercial real estate, it's that nothing is permanent. Tulsa — like cities all around the country — has seen its share of shopping meccas rise and fall. Some are "repurposed" into new and very different kinds of businesses (i.e., Eastland Mall becoming the Eastgate Metroplex office center). Others are leveled in the name of progress. Still others struggle to maintain some semblance of business as usual as tenants shut their doors and empty their storefronts one by one, undone by online retailers, pandemic restrictions and other calamities.

Yet, amid all this change, Utica Square has managed to maintain its vibrancy and its reputation as Tulsa's premier shopping destination. Over the past 70 years, the nearly 400,000-square-foot complex of buildings, parking lots and landscaping on the southeast corner of 21st Street and Utica Avenue has become something of an icon.

It is the place, for example, in which thousands of people gather every November since 1966 for the traditional "Lights On" ceremony on Thanksgiving Day, to mark the start of the holiday season.

Utica Square's annual summer concert series, Summer's Fifth Night, which marks its 30th anniversary this summer, was recently named as one of the most outstanding outdoor concert series in the country by USA Today. Summer's Fifth Night came in second, bested only by an event in New Jersey, and ahead of concert series in Chicago, New York City, Nashville, Portland, Oregon, Telluride, Colorado, and Oklahoma City.

But most significantly, it is the place where Tulsans go to find the clothing, the gifts, the household items, and — with a couple of notable exceptions — the meals they cannot find anywhere else in town.

One of those exceptions is Olive Garden, one of two national chain restaurants that is not exclusively located in Utica Square (the other being a Starbucks).

When it was announced last year that the restaurant was going to build a new standalone location in a previously unoccupied corner of the property, followed by the announcement that the Boxworks store next door to the current Olive Garden was also closing, it prompted all sorts of speculation about the future of Utica Square.

One such speculation — another one of those rumors that start circulating whenever things change — is that Olive Garden's other neighbor, Peppers Grill, will be closing, as well.

"Yeah, I hear that all the time," said Tasha Barley, Peppers' manager. "But we've been here about 30 years, and no one has said anything to me about us shutting down."

Perhaps it's because so many of the tenants at Utica Square are so long-lived, so much a part of the center's landscape, that any sort of change seems seismic.

For example, while there have been a few expansions, such as last year's opening of the Polo Grill Lounge, a new addition to Merrifield's Polo Grill has been years in the making, and a relocation or two, such as the popular breakfast and lunch restaurant Queenie's moving to a larger, and higher-profile, location fronting 21st Street, no new restaurant concept had opened in the center for close to a decade.

That changed with the opening of Bar Serra, a McNellie's Group concept that opened last October in a pedestrian alleyway on the southern edge of the center.

The McNellie's Group had already established a relationship with Utica Square when the company took over ownership of the center's popular Wild Fork restaurant in 2020 and updated the restaurant with a refurbished interior and a slightly more streamlined menu.

“Scott Frankfurt with Utica Square had the vision to bring new life to this rather underused stretch of real estate,” said Jim O’Connor, chief operating officer with the McNellie's Group. “He approached us about creating a concept, and because this was going to be the first new restaurant concept to open in Utica Square in about 10 years, we wanted to do something that would be unique for Utica Square."

The result is a space that was designed to resemble a greenhouse (which is what "serra" means in Italian), with a creative bar program and a small, yet eclectic, menu. But what sets Bar Serra apart from most of the tenants in Utica Square is its hours of operation, opening at 11 a.m. and closing at 11 p.m. on weeknights and midnight on weekends.

"There really aren’t any late-night venues” in Utica Square, O'Connor said.

Another new restaurant set to open later this year is Rise, the first Oklahoma location of a Dallas-based company that specializes in sweet and savory preparations of a quintessential French classic: the soufflé.

Chris Florczak, CEO of Risen Restaurant Group that owns Rise, said the company had sought out Utica Square as a possible location and spent about two years working to bring the project to fruition.

"Because we know we're not a known entity in Tulsa, we knew (the Utica Square people) would want to do their due diligence and learn all they could about us," he said.

Rise opened in 2008, the vision of Hedda Gioia Dowd, who wanted to recreate the sort of meals she enjoyed when she spent summers with relatives in France. The menu, created with partner and head chef Cherif Brahmi, features 10 varieties of savory souffles and six dessert flavors, along with other entrees such as salads and sandwiches.

"As far as we were concerned, being in Utica Square was a no-brainer," Florczak said. "There is such an incredible legacy there, with a beautiful collection of established shops and restaurants, and we know the guests we serve love the options they will find in this center.

"It's really a place that checks every box we could imagine as the home of Rise Souffle," he said. "I truly feel blessed that we are allowed to be included in this center."

That sense of Utica Square's tenants being more of a curated collection of shops and restaurants rather than a random amalgamation of businesses is a reflection of the philosophy established by the late Walter Helmerich III, who oversaw the center from the time Helmerich & Payne purchased Utica Square in 1964 until his death in 2012.

When Utica Square opened in 1952, it was billed as the city's first suburban shopping center, as downtown Tulsa was still the place most people went for shopping and entertainment.

It had two grocery stores, a hardware store, a TG&Y outlet, and even a bowling alley. What Helmerich envisioned for the corner of 21st Street and Utica Avenue was something more upscale.

Helmerich said, in a 2008 interview with John Erling for the "Voices of Oklahoma" series, that one of his goals was to "make Utica Square something really special in this city, (so that) it will reflect favorably on the company. That was my intent."

It led Helmerich to pursue such nationally known retailers as Saks Fifth Avenue, which opened its Utica Square location in 1985. That success, Helmerich said, "made it pretty easy to get anybody we wanted."

That included such national retailers as Ann Taylor, Williams Sonoma, Talbots, Banana Republic, Pottery Barn and Restoration Hardware.

One of the newer stores to open this year is Q Clothier/Rye 51, a shop specializing in both custom-made and ready-to-wear men's fashions. The company first opened a location on Cherry Street about five years ago.

"We discovered that the foot traffic we were expecting simply wasn't there," said Raja Ratan, the company's founder and CEO. "We love Cherry Street, the whole ambiance of it. But it's really more of a destination place — people are there for one specific purpose, whether it's to have a meal or buy something at a specific shop. So there wasn’t the traffic that we have grown accustomed to at all our other locations."

Ratan said he approached Utica Square about the move and considered a few potential locations before deciding on the space between Saks Fifth Avenue and J. Jill.

"We thought it was really special, and it seemed like a natural fit," Ratan said. "Both those businesses have strong female clienteles, and it’s often the women who end up buying the clothes for their men. Or at least pointing out the places where they want their men to buy their clothes."

Other recent additions to the center include the California-based clothiers Johnny Was and the rebranded New Balance store, now called Big River Footwear.

While national retailers bring a certain cachet, Helmerich said in his 2008 interview that "The biggest decision I made in the Square was to keep 30 percent (of the tenants) local merchants, which I felt gave it a homey (atmosphere), longer continuity of ownership. It’s worked well for us."

That continues today with the addition of local businesses including Amber Marie & Co., which originally opened a holiday-themed pop-up store. It is currently being refurbished to become a permanent location, which is scheduled to have a grand opening this summer.

Merrifield was one of those locals whom Helmerich encouraged to take up residence in Utica Square.

"I had a restaurant in the London Square center called La Cuisine, which was successful," he said. "And Walt Helmerich reached out to me and offered me the place that is now Polo Grill in the part of the center that's known as Yorktown Alley. It had been a restaurant called Newberry St., which John Phillips, who had started the Chalkboard, owned."

Today, the Polo Grill is the center's restaurant with the longest tenure. Its food has routinely earned five-star ratings from Tulsa food critics, and its exceptional wine cellar and beverage program earned national attention when it was named a James Beard Award semi-finalist in 2022.

In spite of repeated requests for any sort of comment on the center's past, present and future — such as, what may happen to the large, fenced-in greenspace that once was the site of Tulsa's iconic showplace of high fashion, Miss Jackson's, and the city's original gourmet grocer, Petty's Fine Foods — officials with Helmerich & Payne and Utica Square management declined, politely, to participate.

But, as someone who has four decades of experience with the people running Utica Square, Merrifield has few doubts about the stability of Utica Square in today's economic environment.

"I've seen a lot of changes over the years," Merrifield said. "The saying goes that 'Change is inevitable, but growth is optional.' Under Hans Helmerich (CEO of Helmerich & Payne), the team here is really focused on getting the Square into great shape now and into the future."

Utica Square Through the Years Over the course of 70 years, "Tulsa's Fashionable Utica Square" has undergone some major changes. Here's a timeline of some of most significant events in the center's history. Utica Square timeline 1952 – Utica Square opens to the public. 1955 – Renberg’s opens. 1956 – Utica Square Medical Center opens. 1963 – W.L. Kistler Jr., oil producer and investor, buys Utica Square. 1964 – Helmerich & Payne purchases Utica Square. 1966 – Howard Post clock installed. 1966 – "Lights On" tradition begins. 1967 – Yorktown Alley is built. 1974 – Tower Clock installed. 1985 – Saks Fifth Avenue opens. 1986 – Heritage Clock installed. 1990 – Addition of landscaped courtyard. 1992 – Summer’s Fifth Night concert series begins. 1995 – Art in the Square begins. 2002 – Medical Center building imploded. 2003 – P.F. Chang’s China Bistro, Fleming’s steakhouse open. 2014 – West Elm opens. 2016 – Miss Jackson’s, Petty’s Fine Foods close. The space where these stores once stood remains undeveloped. 2022 – Olive Garden announces construction of a new restaurant space in the southeast section of the center. 2023 – Bar Serra, the center's first new restaurant concept in nearly a decade, opens.

