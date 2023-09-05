Gathering Place invites the community to immerse themselves in the world of storytelling during the Storytelling Summit Saturday, Sept. 9.

The free event will take place in ONEOK Boathouse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and participants will have the opportunity to explore the various avenues of storytelling through free workshops, lectures, and more led by some of Tulsa’s finest artists and storytellers. The Storytelling Summit is intended for teenagers, young adults, and adults who are interested in learning more about the art of storytelling.

Free Workshops

10 a.m. | Photo Walk with Photographer Valerie Wei-Haas

Bring your camera or smartphone and join local photographer Valerie Wei-Haas on an immersive journey through Gathering Place to capture the park’s beauty through photography. Participants of all skill levels are welcome and will meet in the ONEOK Boathouse lobby.

10 a.m. | Drawing Workshop with Artist Eric Sall

Local artist Eric Sall will guide participants in a drawing workshop in one of Gathering Place’s scenic gardens, enabling participants to use the park’s beauty as a source of artistic inspiration. From first timers to experienced artists, participants of all skill levels are welcome. Art materials will be provided for the first 25 attendees. Participants will meet in the breezeway right outside ONEOK Boathouse.

Free Lectures

10 a.m. | Diamonds & Visions with Steph Simon

In this lecture, Tulsa hip-hop artist Steph Simon will share his personal experiences, adventures, and inspirations from Gathering Place. As he speaks, the air will be filled with the instrumental melodies of the songs he’s performed at the park over the past five years.

11 a.m. | The Art of Storytelling Through Cinema with Keith ‘Sneak’ Daniels

Discover the magic of storytelling through the lens of cinema with a lecture from Tulsa filmmaker Keith ‘Sneak’ Daniels. Known for his impactful documentaries and compelling short films, Sneak will take guests on a journey into the world of cinematic storytelling, revealing the intricacies of his craft and perspective.

12 p.m. | Everyone Has a Story with the founders of OK, SO

Founders of OK, SO, Michelle Bias and Branda Jean Piersall will dive deep into the world of storytelling to share their insights on the impact of narrative and storytelling in our lives and share how guests can get involved with OK, SO’s Story Slam events.

1 p.m. | Storytelling Through Songwriting with Kalyn Fay

Delve into the world of storytelling through songwriting and lyrics with Oklahoma musician Kalyn Fay. She’ll share her unique journey, insights, and creative process, offering a glimpse into how melodies and words come together to craft stories.

In addition to the workshops and lectures, guests are invited to share their story with students from The Juice Radio Show as they broadcast live from the Cabinet of Wonder.

Plus, attendees will get the first look of Gathering Place’s new exhibit, A Park For All: Celebrating Five Years of Gathering Place, that will officially open to the public on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Registration is encouraged for all workshops and lectures, and the first 25 participants at each activity will receive an exclusive Gathering Place tote and other park swag. To register and access additional details about the workshops and lectures, please visit gatheringplace.org/storytellingsummit.

Gathering Place will host the Storytelling Summit on Saturday, September 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in ONEOK Boathouse as a part of the park’s fifth anniversary celebration. For more information about the Storytelling Summit and celebratory events, please visit gatheringplace.org/fiveyears.