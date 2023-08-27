Five days of free events will be part of a fifth anniversary Gathering Place celebration. The park debuted in September 2018.

“We are honored to be part of the lives of so many Tulsans over the past five years,” said Julio Badin, Gathering Place’s executive director. “We look forward to celebrating this anniversary with our community through free birthday celebrations and storytelling events for all ages.”

Since debuting, Gathering Place has become a world-renowned destination while also serving, first and foremost, as a park for all Tulsans to experience adventure, educational events and entertainment, community building, acres of green space, and so much more, according to a news release. The park is free and open to the public.

Among fifth anniversary events:

Dog Play Wednesday: Yappy Birthday Bash, Wednesday, Sept. 6

Gathering Place is kicking off its fifth anniversary celebration with dogs an event presented by AARP Oklahoma. Guests can enjoy “yappy hour” drinks from The Patio while their dogs get a free pup-cake from 6 to 8 p.m. at the PSO Reading Tree.

Story Time: Birthday Edition, Thursday, Sept. 7The first fall story time of the season will feature Hot Toast Music Co. singing the story time theme song and reading stories about parks. After the stories, kids can decorate party hats in honor of Gathering Place’s fifth anniversary. Story time will take place from 4 to 4:30 p.m. at the PSO Reading Tree.

5th Birthday Bash, Friday, Sept. 8

Gather on the park’s official fifth anniversary to celebrate the milestone with a free birthday party. Guests can enjoy party treats, music, dancing, face painting, caricatures, lawn games, a lifesize paint-by-number and other activities. The birthday bash will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the PSO Reading Tree.

Storytelling Summit, Saturday, Sept. 9

Guests are invited to become immersed in the power of storytelling through various experiences led by impactful storytellers in the community. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests will learn about different avenues of storytelling with a photography walk, a drawing class, lectures and workshops led by prominent Tulsa artists, musicians, filmmakers, photographers and others. In addition, guests are invited to share their stories with students from The Juice Radio Show as they broadcast live from the Cabinet of Wonder in ONEOK Boathouse.

Tours & Tiny Things, Sunday, Sept. 10

Guests are invited to go on various free park tours led by Gathering Place experts — guided garden tours led by the horticulture team, playground tours led by the director of facilities Ken Sutter and a park tour in Spanish with Juan Miret. Each tour will be offered at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. and will last about an hour. Registration is encouraged.

After the tours, guests can explore new additions to Mark Dion’s Cabinet of Wonder and make their own tiny clay creation of an exhibit artifact with Tiny Things by Bowen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

An Evening with Michael Van Valkenburgh, Sunday, Sept. 10

For the first time, world-renowned landscape architect Michael Van Valkenburgh will give an exclusive public lecture at the park and share his retrospective of the design and construction of the Gathering Place. Registration is encouraged.

In addition to five days of festivities, a new exhibit (A Park For All: Celebrating Five Years of Gathering Place) will be on display in the ONEOK Boathouse from Sunday, Sept. 10 through Saturday, Sept. 30. The exhibit tells the stories that reside within Gathering Place from the perspective of community members who have cherished memories of the park.

For more information about the celebration events, go to gatheringplace.org/fiveyears.

