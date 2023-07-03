Editor's note: This story originally contained the wrong location for the annual 4th on the 3rd concert for Signature Symphony at TCC. The event will be indoors at the VanTrease PACE. The story has been corrected.

Independence Day is around the corner, and there are plenty of events on the calendar that celebrate it. It’s easy to find American classics such as fireworks shows, parades, fishing derbies, lake fun, baseball games, concerts and more.

Here are some of the biggest events this week in the Tulsa area.

Fourth on the Third

July 3, VanTrease PACE, TCC Southeast Campus, 10300 E. 81st St.

The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College will present its annual patriotic concert indoors at the VanTrease PACE.

In addition to featuring 2023 Tulsa Sings! competition winner Andrea Bar, hear works by John Williams, Richard Rogers, John Philip Sousa and conclude the evening with Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture — with a twist.

Tickets for the concert are $15-$35 and are available by calling 918-595-7777 or at signaturesymphony.org.

Fireworks at the Lake

July 3, Pawnee Lake

Bring the family out to celebrate Independence Day with a display of patriotic fireworks at Pawnee Lake. Park along any side of the lake to see the show. Campsites are also available.

Grand Lake Fireworks Celebration

July 3, Disney

An event page on social media called this celebration “the most accessible on-the-water display in Oklahoma with people able to enjoy the show via boat from miles away.”

Folds of Honor FreedomFest

July 4, River West Festival Park, 2100 S. Jackson Ave.; and Dream Keepers Park, 1875 S. Boulder Ave.

This event features fireworks along the Arkansas River. Find live music, family picnics, inflatables and balloon artists staged at River West Festival Park and Dream Keepers Park. Activities on both sides of the river begin at 6 p.m., and fireworks are shot from the 21st Street bridge. An estimated 80,000 spectators will attend the Folds of Honor FreedomFest.

Bring your own party to FreedomFest with special access inside River West Festival Park for $45 plus fees, with 100% of ticket sales benefiting the festival. A limited number of tailgate tickets remain. Fire up your propane grill (no charcoal) and pass out plastic cups for beverages (no glass) and enjoy the summer evening leading up to the big show.

Tulsa Drillers Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza

July 4-5, ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave.

The Tulsa Drillers take on the Wichita Wind Surge with massive fireworks displays planned. The games are at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, July 4-5.

Jenks Boomfest

July 4, 300 Riverwalk Terrace, Jenks

This annual event at the Riverwalk offers a full day of family fun, including live music, food and more. The Oklahoma Aquarium will offer a front-row view to watch the show with paid admission. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged.

Red, White and BOOM

July 4, Owasso Golf and Athletic Club, 13604 E. 84th St. North

Owasso’s annual Independence Day celebration, “Red, White and BOOM,” is typically visible city-wide, and the fireworks will be accompanied by patriotic music that will be broadcast on KYFM-100.1 FM. The pre-show is packed with food trucks, bounce houses and more at Redbud Festival Park.

Duck Creek Fireworks

July 4, Arrowhead Yacht Club & Marina, 32888 S. 4507 Road, Afton

The Duck Creek Fireworks show has been a Grand Lake tradition since 1946. A fly-over by the WWII War Birds and F-16s will provide even more excitement to this annual event.

Freedom Celebration Parade

July 4, downtown Pawhuska

Take a trip to Pawhuska for the city’s festive Freedom Celebration Parade. This patriotic parade is perfect for kids, families, veterans and even pets. Starting from the American Heritage Bank and heading west to City Hall, parade participants will march, bike or ride a wagon through Pawhuska. Enjoy free hot dogs and cobbler.

