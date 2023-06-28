Independence Day is around the corner, and there are plenty of events on the calendar that celebrate it. It’s easy to find American classics such as fireworks shows, parades, fishing derbies, lake fun, baseball games, concerts and more.

Here are some of the biggest events in the Tulsa area.

Bixby Freedom Celebration

June 30, Bentley Park, 8505 E. 148th St.

The annual Bixby Freedom Celebration is a free, community-wide event held the Friday before July 4. There will be a variety of food vendors, and a patriotic program will incorporate a public swearing-in ceremony of new military recruits.

Claremore Fireworks Spectacular

July 1, Claremore Lake, East Blue Starr Drive

Claremore will host its annual fireworks display at Claremore Lake on Saturday, July 1. Music, concessions and more will be available leading up to the fireworks show. The popular kids fishing derby will be held the morning of July 4.

Independence Day Celebration

July 1, Collinsville City Park

The Collinsville Independence Day Celebration will kick off at 9 a.m. with an old-fashioned parade down Main Street. Kids can even decorate their bikes and join in on the parade fun.

After the parade, the festivities will move over to the Collinsville City Park, where you’ll find food trucks and many fun family activities. The traditional Independence Day Celebration Turtle Races will take place at 4:30 p.m. at the Turtle Area near the Volleyball Courts. When the sun goes down, enjoy a fireworks display choreographed to the sound of patriotic music.

New Orleans Square Block Party

July 1, 701 E. 101st St., Broken Arrow

The New Orleans Square Block Party, held at the New Orleans Square shopping center in Broken Arrow, is a family-friendly event that will feature a car show, kids zone, live music, food trucks, merchandise vendors and a grand finale firework show. See the Square’s Facebook page for more information.

Route 66 Merica Fest

July 1, 17808 W. Highway 66, Kellyville

The Creek County Fairgroundsfirework show will cap a day that runs from noon to 9 p.m. Events include a car show with trophies for the top three in each class, a barbecue cook-off, inflatables for the kids, music, food trucks and an indoor food court. The day will culminate with fireworks after sunset. Search for the event on Facebook for more information.

Let Freedom Fly drone show

July 1, 923 S. Main St., Sapulpa

The festivities at D-Luxe Properties in Sapulpa feature a Saturday night drone show. Event-runner Paragon Industries says the event is the only one of its kind in the state and that it is a quiet alternative to fireworks displays. It’s recommended for veterans, people who struggle with PTSD, kids, babies and pets.

This year’s show is said to be twice as long as before and will feature 400 drones. Food trucks will be on site from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. and the patriotic drone show will be around 9:45 p.m. Find out more on the event’s Facebook page.

Haskell Lake Fest

July 1, 21465 Haskell Lake Road, Haskell

Haskell Lake Fest is an all-day event featuring tons of games and activities, including a free kids fishing derby (age 15-under), a cornhole tournament, a box turtle race, bullfrog jumping contest and more. A horseshoe tournament kicks off at 2 p.m., and a free kids waterslide will run from 2-7 p.m. The day will end with a fireworks show. See the Town of Haskell Facebook page for more details.

Fire on the Water

July 2, CrossTimbers Marina, 12301 CrossTimbers Marina Drive, Sperry

The sky over Skiatook Lake will light up with the annual Fire on the Water fireworks display. Boat owners can decorate their crafts with colorful lights and take part in the Boat Parade.

Pier 51 Fireworks Show

July 2, Pier 51 Marina, 1926 S. Oklahoma 151, Sand Springs

See fireworks over the water at scenic Keystone Lake at this annual show. The fireworks are set to begin at dusk. Watch from your boat, the shore or the Winn’s on the Water restaurant on the marina. More information is available at the Pier 51 Marina Facebook page.

Fourth on the Third

July 3, VanTrease PACE, TCC Southeast Campus, 10300 E. 81st St.

The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College presents its annual patriotic concert in an outdoor setting.

In addition to featuring 2023 Tulsa Sings! competition winner Andrea Bar, hear works by John Williams, Richard Rogers, John Philip Sousa and conclude the evening with Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture — with a twist.

Tickets for the concert are $15-$35 and are available by calling 918-595-7777 or at signaturesymphony.org.

Fireworks at the Lake

July 3, Pawnee Lake

Bring the family out to celebrate Independence Day with a display of patriotic fireworks at Pawnee Lake. Park along any side of the lake to see the show. Campsites are also available.

Grand Lake Fireworks Celebration

July 3, Disney

An event page on social media called this celebration “the most accessible on-the-water display in Oklahoma with people able to enjoy the show via boat from miles away.”

Folds of Honor FreedomFest

July 4, River West Festival Park, 2100 S. Jackson Ave.; and Dream Keepers Park, 1875 S. Boulder Ave.

This event features fireworks along the Arkansas River. Find live music, family picnics, inflatables and balloon artists staged at River West Festival Park and Dream Keepers Park. Activities on both sides of the river begin at 6 p.m., and fireworks are shot from the 21st Street bridge. An estimated 80,000 spectators will attend the Folds of Honor FreedomFest.

Bring your own party to FreedomFest with special access inside River West Festival Park for $45 plus fees, with 100% of ticket sales benefiting the festival. A limited number of tailgate tickets remain. Fire up your propane grill (no charcoal) and pass out plastic cups for beverages (no glass) and enjoy the summer evening leading up to the big show.

Tulsa Drillers Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza

July 4-5, ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave.

The Tulsa Drillers take on the Wichita Wind Surge with massive fireworks displays planned. The games are at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, July 4-5.

Jenks Boomfest

July 4, 300 Riverwalk Terrace, Jenks

This annual event at the Riverwalk offers a full day of family fun, including live music, food and more. The Oklahoma Aquarium will offer a front-row view to watch the show with paid admission. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged.

Red, White and BOOM

July 4, Owasso Golf and Athletic Club, 13604 E. 84th St. North

Owasso’s annual Independence Day celebration, “Red, White and BOOM,” is typically visible city-wide, and the fireworks will be accompanied by patriotic music that will be broadcast on KYFM-100.1 FM. The pre-show is packed with food trucks, bounce houses and more at Redbud Festival Park.

Duck Creek Fireworks

July 4, Arrowhead Yacht Club & Marina, 32888 S. 4507 Road, Afton

The Duck Creek Fireworks show has been a Grand Lake tradition since 1946. A fly-over by the WWII War Birds and F-16s will provide even more excitement to this annual event.

Freedom Celebration Parade

July 4, downtown Pawhuska

Take a trip to Pawhuska for the city’s festive Freedom Celebration Parade. This patriotic parade is perfect for kids, families, veterans and even pets. Starting from the American Heritage Bank and heading west to City Hall, parade participants will march, bike or ride a wagon through Pawhuska. Enjoy free hot dogs and cobbler.

