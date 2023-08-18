With September’s arrival up ahead, we can look forward to a wide variety of fun events to celebrate the season’s transition into autumn. The start of the school year signals the end of summer. The allure of September is undeniable, though. So, now is the time to organize a fun trip! Before I include some of the September activities and festivals, here are a few for August you might consider!

While compiling all the different kinds of festivals coming up, most fell into two categories or themes: food and music. Oklahoma’s official country music show, the Oklahoma Opry, will take place at AMC@UCO, 25 S. Oklahoma Ave. in Oklahoma City on Aug. 26. You can attend the Backwoods Country Music Show Aug. 26 and Sept. 23 at The Centre Theatre in El Reno.

When it comes to August food events, if you love salsa as much as I do, you won’t want to miss the Salsa Festival on Aug. 26 at the Oklahoma Aquarium in Jenks. For all the watermelon enthusiasts, get ready to mark your calendars for two irresistible events that will surely make your taste buds dance with joy! First up, there’s the Watermelon Festival and Community Fair in Ringwood Aug. 26-Sept. 2. Then, on Sept. 15 and 16, you can indulge in an array of mouthwatering watermelon treats at the Valliant Watermelon Fest, which will take place at Valliant City Park.

As for September music events, I want to start with what has been billed as the world’s largest rock festival of its type! Rocklahoma began in 2007, and this year it will take place Sept. 1-3 at the Rocklahoma festival grounds four miles north of Pryor. Other music events include the Dusk ‘Til Dawn Blues Festival, Sept. 1-3 at the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame in Rentiesville. One event we shot as a story for “Discover Oklahoma” a few years ago was the Pauls Valley Opry. This is a wonderful and entertaining event held once a month at the Pauls Valley High School Auditorium. The next one is Sept. 2.

Experience a different kind of musical getaway by attending the Diamond Stone Music Fest from Sept. 7-9 at the Diamondhead Resort in Tahlequah. What better way to combine both food and music than a festival that touts both in the title, such as the Bluegrass and Chili Festival, Sept. 8-9. This annual event packed with family fun is in Wagoner.

Wine and art are combined for the appropriately named Wine and Art Fest on Sept. 9 in Eufaula. The Tulsa Greek Festival takes place Sept. 21-23, where you can enjoy not only Greek music and dancing, but of course Greek food and drinks! The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church is where this fun-filled festival takes place. The Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa is the location for the Taste of Nigeria Festival on Sept. 16. And you can sample everything from barbecue brisket and pork to ribs and chicken thighs at the BBQ Showdown on Sept. 16 at Fuqua Park in Duncan.

And of course, tons of fun can be had at the Tulsa State Fair, Sept. 28 to Oct. 8, and the Oklahoma State Fair, Sept. 14-24. If you’re looking for something specifically for the kiddos, check out Annabelle’s Farm in Welch from Sept. 23-Oct. 29 and the Stillwater Pumpkin Patch starting Sept. 23 and running until Oct. 31.

These are just a small portion of all the events taking place between now and the end of September throughout the state. For a comprehensive list of festivals, functions and events, go to travelok.com.