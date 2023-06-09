The skies are lit up with fireworks, the air is filled with patriotic tunes, and the streets are decorated with red, white and blue flags. It's almost time to celebrate the Fourth of July, a national holiday in the United States that is rich in tradition and celebration. Understanding the significance of this day of freedom and unity is crucial as we approach this historic date.

I very clearly remember learning as a youngster about the independence of the thirteen colonies from British rule. This proclamation, championed by visionaries like Thomas Jefferson, paved the way for the establishment of a new nation based on the principles of individual freedom, social fairness, and legal equality. The Fourth of July is a sobering reminder of the struggles and triumphs of our ancestors and of the never-ending pursuit of a more perfect union.

As the nation gets ready to celebrate this momentous occasion, there's no better way to get into the patriotic mood than by participating in a Fourth of July parade or barbecue right here in our own community. These events allow us to come together as a community to honor our shared heritage and revel in the diverse traditions that make up the fabric of American life.

Here are some of those events going on around the state. The annual Johnston County Red, White and Boom Celebration is June 30-July 1 at Pennington Creek Park in Tishomingo. The Lawton-Fort Sill Freedom Festival is held annually in Elmer Thomas Park and is a great way to spend celebrating Independence Day with friends and family. One of the largest fireworks displays in Oklahoma will be featured at this family-friendly event.

Mark your calendars for a celebration of patriotism at the American Spirit Festival at Hoyt Shadid Park in Altus June 30-July 1. You can start your Independence Day celebrations early with the Bixby Freedom Celebration June 30 at the Bentley Sports Complex and experience the region's greatest and most spectacular free public fireworks extravaganza.

Celebrate Independence Day with a wonderful blend of melody and patriotism at the Red, White & Boom event in the heart of downtown Oklahoma City's Scissortail Park, July 3. Gather your loved ones, bring lawn chairs or cozy blankets, and enjoy a free concert offered by the Oklahoma City Philharmonic, conducted by Alexander Mickelthwate. And on July 4 and 5 at the Tulsa Drillers games, you can enjoy fireworks after the games!

You can find Fourth of July celebrations occurring July 3 in Fairview, Yukon, Owasso and check out the Grand Lake Fireworks from the Grand River Dam. Then on the Fourth, festivities will be happening in Vian, Stillwater, Pawhuska and Tonkawa, to name a few.

For a more comprehensive list of Fourth of July activities, just go to Travelok.com.

Dino Lalli is the co-host and one of the feature reporters for the weekly television travel show "Discover Oklahoma."