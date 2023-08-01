Two popular new additions to Utica Square — Amber Marie and Sephora — will host opening events for their respective locations.

Amber Marie & Co., the Tulsa-based lifestyle emporium, will host a "Grand Re-Opening" event 6-8 p.m. Aug. 24 at its Utica Square location, 1709 Utica Square. The first 50 people to attend will receive a complimentary "swag bag" of party favors.

What's the future of Utica Square? We ask about the rumors and talk to who's moving in Tulsa's iconic and nationally recognized shopping destination has a lot of questions surrounding it. James D. Watts Jr. found some answers and has details on new businesses moving in.

Amber Marie & Co. has been a part of Utica Square since the 2022 holiday season, when the company opened what described as a "pop-up holiday shop" in Utica Square. The store continued operations as renovations were made to the space to house a full-service retail operation.

The other new tenant will be the fifth Tulsa-area location of Sephora, which specializes in beauty products such as makeup, fragrances, skin care and specialty shampoos.

According to Sephora's website, the store at 1722 Utica Square will have its grand opening Sept. 22.

For more, go to ambermarieandcompany.com, sephora.com.

