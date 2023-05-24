The first Tulsa outpost of the 84 Hospitality group, Empire Slice House, opened a couple of doors south of the Cain's Ballroom just days before most businesses in the country were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group's second Tulsa concept, the Empire Slice Shop, recently opened at 1502 E. 11th St.

Unlike the Empire Slice House, the Empire Slice Shop is geared more toward takeout and quick dining. A different ensemble of slices are available each day, with stalwarts cheese and pepperoni as the constants. Whole pies are also available for takeaway or dining in situ.

We took advantage of the Weekday Lunch Deal, which includes a single slice of pizza, a half-order of one of three salads and a drink for $11. This particular day, we chose the Caesar ($8 for a full-sized version) as our salad and the Rocksteady as our slice. Soft drinks are available in cans, as is an array of beers.

The Rocksteady (most of the Empire Slice pizzas have names that relate to pop music in one form or another) is an intriguing blend of assertive tastes, including blue cheese, balsamic vinegar, bacon and red onions.

These items were used sparingly, which worked to their collective advantage — the creamy texture and sharp funkiness of the cheese, the saltiness of the bacon and the acidic sweetness of the vinegar all came together in a satisfying way.

Add to that Empire's pizza crust, which is thin yet remarkably sturdy, crisp without being cracker-like and with a decent amount of flavor and chew. Rachel Cope, owner of 84 Hospitality, said she takes no small amount of pride in seeing that many Empire Slice customers do not discard the crust edges, but end up consuming every bit of every slice. It is a practice we followed.

The salad was lightly dressed, topped with shaved Parmesan and studded with what appeared to be house-made croutons, and was perfectly satisfactory. When it was set on the table, the portion size made one wonder how large the full-sized salad is (the Caesar, along with the House Salad and the Spinach Salad, can be topped with grilled chicken for a $4 upcharge).

Orders are placed upon entering the shop, and food in our experience is delivered at a fairly quick pace (under five minutes, but we did not go during peak lunch or dinner times).

On a second visit we ordered two slices, one cheese and one Notorious P.I.G. ($4.25 each), along with an order of Andre's Mini-Meatballs ($13). Again, what Empire calls "mini" were actually quite substantial — six golf ball-sized beef and pork meatballs in a simple tomato sauce topped with shavings of Parmesan. The meatballs were fully cooked yet still tender.

As the name indicates, the Notorious P.I.G. is a porcine pie, with pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon and Canadian bacon; the combination proved to be on the salty side, but we especially liked the Italian sausage.

To-go orders can only be placed at the restaurant; online ordering is reserved for full-sized pies. But our order was well-packed for its journey; the components of the meatball appetizer were divided into individual containers all securely encased in shrink wrap, and the two slices were in a box that from a traditional pizza joint would contain an entire pie.

