More than 180 feature films, documentaries and short-subject films make up the 23rd annual deadCenter Film Festival, being held through June 11 in Oklahoma City.

Among the films to be presented are more than 20 films created by Oklahoma filmmakers or dealing with Oklahoma-based subject matter.

Among the Oklahoma films that will have their world premieres at the deadCenter festival are:

“Riding Legacy,” directed by Kian Taylor, a documentary celebrating Oklahoma’s thriving Black cowboy community, which dates back to the 1850s.

“What Rhymes with Reason,” directed by Kyle William Roberts, about a group of teens whose quest to find a legendary landmark hidden in the wilderness forces them to confront the darkness within themselves.

“The Awkward Stage,” directed by Kara Choate, which tells the story of a middle school reject who falls in love with a sculpture.

“Body Electric,” directed by Nick Demos, a documentary that traces the director’s relationship with his own body, from dysmorphia to acceptance. The film investigates the psychological, economic, racial and spiritual roots of body dysmorphic disorder in the LBGTQ+ community, through conversations with such people as late actor Leslie Jordan, comedian Judy Gold, trans activist Rajee Narinesingh and others.

Demos, the former artistic director of Oklahoma City’s Lyric Theatre, said in a statement, “It is an honor to premiere ‘Body Electric’ in a city I called home for 10 years. When we were scouting locations to film, it was important to us to hear the diverse voices of the queer community across the United States, and Oklahoma was one of them.”

Other films that will have their Oklahoma premiere during the festival include:

“Black Barbie: A Documentary,” directed by Lagueria Davis, a personal exploration that tells a richly archival, thought-provoking story about Davis’ aunt, Beulah Mae Mitchell, who spent 45 years working at Mattel, and how the creation of the Black Barbie affected them personally.

“A Disturbance in the Force,” directed by Jeremy Coon, producer of the cult hit “Napoleon Dynamite,” about the creation of what some consider the worst TV special ever made: the 1978 “Star Wars Holiday Special,” which aired only once.

“The Herricanes,” directed by Olivia Kuan, about the Houston Herricanes, a part of the first women’s full tackle football league in the 1970s, and their heated rivalry with the Oklahoma City Dolls.

“We Will Speak,” directed by Schon Duncan and Michael McDermit, about the efforts of the Cherokee people to preserved their native language.

“Fancy Dance,” directed by Erica Tremblay, about a Seneca-Cayuga woman’s efforts to find her missing sister and prepare her niece for an upcoming powwow becomes an investigation in the complexities and contradictions Indigenous women face in today’s world.

For a complete list of films to be shown, and a schedule of all activities: deadcenterfilm.org.

