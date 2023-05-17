The takeover of the eateries formerly known as Zoe's Kitchen by Cava in Tulsa is complete, now that the Brookside location has made the transition from one Mediterranean-inspired menu to another.

The change in ownership officially happened in 2018, but with COVID-19 restrictions and hardships, it's taken awhile for all 261 Zoe's Kitchens in the country to become Cava restaurants.

My companion and I decided to sample a couple of items during a visit to the newest Cava, 3629 S. Peoria Ave.

The menu is more compact at Cava than what Zoe's Kitchen offered: eight bowl meals, plus a build-your-own option that can have greens, grains or both as the base ($10.35-$13.95); and four pita-wrapped sandwiches, plus a build-your-own ($10.35-$13.95).

To keep things simple, we choose to go with the Lemon Chicken Bowl and the Crispy Falafel Pita ($10.35 each). Drinks are either self-serve fountain drinks or specialty lemonades; some bottled and canned beverages, such as sparkling waters, are also available.

The Lemon Chicken Bowl included a generous amount of chicken, along with dollops of a red pepper hummus and a spicy concoction called Crazy Feta, along with sweet pickled onions, halved cherry tomatoes, chunks of cucumber, crumbled feta cheese, what at first looked to be black beans but was in fact lentils, spinach and romaine lettuce leaves, in a preserved lemon vinaigrette.

The vinaigrette had a good balance of sweet and sour, and the diversity of texture meant that no two bites were exactly the same. My companion especially liked the pickled onions, which were more sweet than tart.

"Is this for here, or to go? Because it'll make a difference how I wrap this up," said the young woman behind the counter. I have a feeling that however she chose to assemble and secure this thing, it was going to be difficult to eat.

The pita used as the wrap was, while pliable, quite thick and of serious diameter. I tried hefting the thing to take a bite, realized quickly that this way madness lies, and chose instead to deconstruct it.

The five falafel balls managed to retain their structural integrity and contained the odd whole chickpea, which gave them an unexpected textural element. The interior of the pita was smeared with a mixture of roasted eggplant and hummus and augmented with tomatoes, onion, cabbage, wonderfully sour salt-brined pickles and just enough of a cilantro-and-pepper dressing called skhug to keep it interesting.

We sampled the blueberry lavender and strawberry citrus lemonades and went back for refills of the blueberry lavender.

Cava offers cookies and brownies for dessert, but the best thing about going to the Brookside location is that, once the meal is finished, one can walk next door to the newly opened Big Dipper Creamery for some locally made, small-batch, inventively flavored ice cream. We would heartily recommend the Honeycomb Lavender.

Cava has four other locations in the Tulsa area. For more, go to cava.com. Big Dipper Creamery has two other locations, in Sand Springs and in Mother Road Market. bigdipperok.com.

Cocina 66 launches nine new concepts

Cocina 66, the food business incubator for Tulsa-area Latino entrepreneurs, celebrated the graduation of the latest group of participants with a ceremony held Monday, May 15, at the Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.

A sister concept to the Kitchen 66 Launch Program, Cocina 66 teaches a seven-week business training course completely in Spanish to start-up food entrepreneurs. The program helps participants develop practical experience, sales training, marketing and communications skills, as well as access to a commercial kitchen space to develop culinary skills in a professional environment.

This sessions graduations, and the food concepts they created, are:

Elsa Ramirez: Bakery concept featuring a Mexican version of tiramisu plus custom cakes

Jesus Claudio: Barbecue concept combining local flavors with Mexican carne asada

Jose Colon & Karla Rosa: Puerto Rican concept featuring Tripleta sandwiches and bakery items like biscocho cake

Raquel Sandoval: El Salvadorian concept featuring pupusas

Adela Castaneda: Mexican sandwich concept

Maria Aidin Cuellar: Fried pastry concept focused on Venezuelan flavors

Bianca Bailon: Authentic Tamales and Mexican catering

Preetiben Dave: Indian-Mexican fusion concept

Karla Ivelisse: Authentic Puerto Rican food

To learn more about the Cocina 66 and Kitchen 66 Launch Programs: kitchen66tulsa.com.