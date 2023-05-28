Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Tulsa Ballet has for the first time promoted three members of the company to the status of principal dancer for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

Jaimi Cullen, Nao Ota and Jun Masuda, all of whom performed principal roles during the 2022-2023 season, began their careers in Tulsa as members of TBII, Tulsa Ballet’s second company.

“Promoting one dancer to the rank of principal is a major event for our organization,” said artistic director Marcello Angelini. “And promoting Jaimi, Jun and Nao Ota to the lead positions in the company is a unique milestone for Tulsa Ballet because, for the first time in our history, we have three principal dancers coming directly from our second company.”

Cullen joined Tulsa Ballet’s TBII in 2011 and the main company a year later in 2012. Born in Rochester, New York, Cullen studied at Draper Center for Dance Education and Ellison Ballet Professional Training Program before joining Tulsa Ballet II.

“Jaimi has always had a flair for the dramatic, for roles that require a commanding personality, a delicate vulnerability and a marked sensuality,” Angelini said. “We have seen her grow from being a tentative swan in the corps de ballet to maturing into a commanding presence in her role of Rosalia in ‘Vendetta,’ a Mafia Story (and) in the title role of Kenneth Tindall’s ‘Carmen’.”

Ota joined TBII in 2017. She was promoted to apprentice in 2018, to the corps de ballet in 2019 and soloist in 2022.

“Whether she dances the title role of sensual Carmen, or the role of kindhearted Cinderella, she will own that character,” Angelini said. “Additionally, she is gifted with a tremendous technique, which allows her to dance every leading role in the classical repertory with extreme competence. Lastly, her natural movement quality enables her to excel in contemporary works, and her charisma on stage draws the eye of every audience member to her dancing.”

Masuda spent one season with TBII, during which time he performed a lead role in “Dorothy and the Prince of Oz.” He joined the main company in 2020 and was promoted to soloist in 2021.

“Jun is a natural talent. He can dance any and every classical leading role with panache and sensitivity,” Angelini said. “He is gifted with stunning movement quality, which allows him to excel in contemporary works. He is also an excellent partner and has enough charisma to light up the stage from the moment he walks on it.”

Cullen, Ota and Masuda will join Arman Zazyan as principals.

In addition, Tulsa Ballet has hired a new soloist, Aubin Le Marchand. “I am delighted to bring Aubin Le Marchand to Tulsa,” Angelini said. “Aubin is a beautiful dancer — tall, versatile and endowed with an impeccable classical ballet technique. He is a product of the Paris Opera Ballet School, and I am eager to see him dance on the Tulsa stage!”

Other promotions for the 2023-2024 season are Aina Oki, promoted from Demi-Soloist to Soloist, and Yuki Toda and Michael Paradiso, promoted from Corps de Ballet to Demi-Soloists.

Five TBII dancers have been promoted from apprentice status to the main company: Jonathan Teague Applegate, Alison Cervantes, Talisson Farias, Maria Rita Rapisarda and Ian Stocker.

Also, trainee Morgan Davis has been promoted to TBII, and the following dancers have been added to the roster: Shi Jean Kim, Polina Chepyk, Yui Hakamada, Jenna Potvin, Sophie Mossa, Sophie Poulain, Senna Dewulf, Zoe Ferla, Haruka Tanabe, Michael Stadtherr and Chase Marcot.

World Stage presents ‘Some Girl(s)’

The guy known only as Guy is not very different from a great many guys — even though he’s days away from getting married, his fear of commitment and his roving eye bear him ceaselessly back into his amatory past, as he wonders if maybe his bride-to-be isn’t the perfect girl for him.

Neil LaBute has made something of a career exploring the various forms in which toxic masculinity can present itself, and the rage it can engender in the women at whom it is directed, with plays and films such as “In the Company of Men,” “Reasons to be Pretty” and “Bash (Latter Day Plays).”

“Some Girl(s),” which World Stage Theatre Company is presenting, traces Guy’s journey back through his life, in a series of encounters with four women from his past, from a high school sweetheart to a casual fling.

Directed by Kelli McLoud-Schingen, “Some Girl(s)” stars Bryson Pahukoa as Guy, Dara Allen-Lawrence as Sam, Nicole Billups as Reggie and Stephanie Choate as Bobbi. Karlena Riggs and Kathleen Hope will play Lindsay at various performances, while Kimberly Martin and Alyssa Brown will share the role of Tyler.

Performances are 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, June 1-2 and Friday, June 9; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, June 3 and 10; 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4 and 11, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.

Tickets are $15-$25. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com

‘Dil Se’

The South Asian Performing Arts Foundation will present “Dil Se: Songs of A.R. Rahman,” which documents Rahman’s 30-year career as a composer of film scores.

Rahman is best known to Western audiences for his Academy Award-winning score to the film “Slumdog Millionaire,” which also included the Oscar-winning song “Jai Ho,” but his work as a musician and philanthropist have earned him recognition outside the film world, including being named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2009.

“Dil Se” will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Tulsa PAC. Tickets are $25-$40. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.