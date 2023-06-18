The band 1964: The Tribute returns for its annual summer performance, 8 p.m. Friday, June 23, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

This year marks the 39th year this quartet of American musicians has been donning mop-top wigs and togging up in gray suits to travel the country performing the music the Beatles made famous during the relatively brief time the group was a touring band. Tulsa has been an annual stop on just about every tour the group has made, thanks to their long-running relationship with Celebrity Attractions.

While there have been many tribute bands and shows of the Beatles over the years, 1964: The Tribute has earned its reputation as the top Beatles show in the world due to its rigorous re-creation of how a Beatles concert of the early 1960s looked and, more importantly, sounded, thanks to its use of vintage Gretsch, Rickenbacker and Hofner guitars and amplifiers, precise recreations of the clothes the group wore while performing, and carefully crafted accents and harmonies.

The group is also unique in that the musicians who have portrayed Paul McCartney through the years were all right-handed, but learned how to play the bass left-handed to maintain the unique look of the Beatles in performance.

It is details such as this that prompted Rolling Stone magazine to dub the band “The best Beatles tribute on earth,” and why it also is the only band in the world with a written agreement with Apple Corps Ltd., allowing them to perform their tribute show.

1964: The Tribute is Mark Benson as John Lennon, Mac Ruffing as McCartney, Tom Work as George Harrison and Bobby Potter as Ringo Starr.

Tickets are $25-$50. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

