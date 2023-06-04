The Starlight Band, Oklahoma’s only professional concert band, will open their 77th annual season by featuring the Starlight Jazz Orchestra in “A Tribute to Wayne Shorter.”

The free concert will be held at 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at the Guthrie Green, 111 E. Reconciliation Way.

Shorter, who died earlier this year, was a renowned saxophonist and composer whose career ranged from his work as a member of Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers, to his contributions to Miles Davis’ groundbreaking jazz-fusion recordings “In a Silent Way” and “Bitches Brew,” to co-founding the group Weather Report.

Patrons are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for seating. The food truck V’Fresco, offering freshly made street tacos and other Mexican dishes, will be on site.

Future Starlight Band concerts will feature the music of film composer John Williams, an evening of patriotic music just prior to July 4, and a collaboration with the University of Tulsa’s Summer High School Camp band.

For more information: starlightconcerts.org.

‘Some Girl(s)’

Playwright Neil LaBute has made a career exploring the various forms in which toxic masculinity can present itself, and the rage it can engender in the women at whom it is directed, with plays and films such as “In the Company of Men,” “Reasons to be Pretty” and “Some Girl(s),” which World Stage Theatre Company is presenting.

The play is about a commitment-adverse guy who, in the face of impending marriage, reaches out to four women from his past, from a high school sweetheart to a casual fling, as he wonders if maybe his “perfect girl” is someone he has already rejected.

Directed by Kelli McLoud-Schingen, “Some Girl(s)” stars Bryson Pahukoa as Guy, Dara Allen-Lawrence as Sam, Nicole Billups as Reggie and Stephanie Choate as Bobbi. Karlena Riggs and Kathleen Hope will play Lindsay at various performances, while Kimberly Martin and Alyssa Brown will share the role of Tyler.

Performances are 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4 and 11; 8 p.m. Friday, June 9; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.

Tickets are $15-$25. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com

Tuesdays in the Park

ARTSOK, the Regional Arts Alliance of Broken Arrow, will present its annual “Tuesdays in the Park” series of free concerts, beginning 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, with a performance by the band RendezvouX performing classic rock and pop hits, on an outdoor stage in Broken Arrow’s Central Park, 1500 S. Main St.

In addition to the music, the evening will feature a children’s area with face-painting and other arts activities, and concessions supplied by Broken Arrow Civitans, Stu-B-Que and Kettlemasters, all of whom will donate a portion of their proceeds to ARTSOK.

Patrons are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs.

Future concerts will feature the Fabulous Midlife Crisis Band, June 13; Oklahoma City’s The Stars, June 20; and Weston Horn and The Hush, June 27.

For more information: artsok.org

